Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Watson, Nixon Questionable, Bakhtiari Cleared

It’s hard to find a silver lining in an appendectomy but there was a definite upside for Packers LT David Bakhtiari headed into Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings, but receiver Christian Watson and cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon are questionable on the final injury report.

Watson was limited participation at Friday’s practice after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday due to the hip injury sustained at Miami. Nixon did some on-the-field work with a trainer on Thursday while reporters were present but officially didn’t practice at all this week.

While Watson joined his teammates on Clarke Hinkle Practice Field, Nixon stayed inside the Don Hutson Center.

So long as he’s cleared by the medical staff, Watson will play on Sunday. While that might seem obvious, that’s not always a given for a rookie. But this is a big game and Watson is a big part of the offense with his game-breaking ability.

“He is very intelligent and has gotten a ton of reps throughout the course of the season,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “So, we’re just going to kind of feel it out. If he feels like he can go at gametime and the trainers clear him, then we’ll let him go. But if he’s not, then, obviously, other guys are going to have to pick up the pieces.”

Nixon aggravated a groin injury against the Dolphins, not only eliminating the team’s slot corner from the equation but also its premier kickoff returner. Nixon has a league-leading nine kickoff returns of 30-plus yards out of 30 opportunities. Everyone else on the roster has one out of 12.

“If a player doesn’t feel like he can hit his top speed, certainly you don’t want to further aggravate it or make the situation worse and he’s out for a longer period of time,” LaFleur said. “We all understand where we’re at in the season and what’s on the line. So, I would say that if he can go, then he’ll be out there.”

After missing the last three games following an emergency appendectomy, Bakhtiari will be back in the starting lineup to help contend with the Vikings’ premier pass-rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

“The biggest thing is bracing, straining,” he said of the key at practice this week. “I think that was the biggest hurdle to get over. To give you a comparison, I broke a rib and now I’ve done this, I would rather break a rib and go through that. It’s not fun.”

Bakhtiari worked as limited participation at all three practices. He hadn’t done that since Week 7 – the week he was a surprise inactive at Washington.

“The appendix, it’s terrible. I would’ve liked to keep going, keep playing,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m not going to downplay practice but just give me whatever I can get to get ready for the games because I want to be out there. The silver lining in that was it gave a chance for everything to catch up instead of playing catch-up throughout the season. Shoot, it’s probably the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

Bakhtiari had his appendix removed on Dec. 2. At the time, there was no real timetable for him to return to action.

“I couldn’t lift anything over 20 pounds for three weeks,” he said. “Other than that, it was a big question mark. I was kind of asking around, ‘What can I …?’ I don’t know. It’s like, just feel it out. So, it was a journey for everyone, including myself. Definitely sucked. Just was really weird but I’m very fortunate that the last 10 days it took a huge turn for the better.

“There’s some pain, some things I’ve got to work through this week but very fortunate to be where I am where I’m like, ‘I can totally do this thing. This is cool.’ That has been the biggest blessing, but it’s been an interesting journey. You hear certain people can come back sooner than later, later than sooner, and it’s just up in the air. I’m like, ‘What can I do after three weeks?’ It really is just what can you do? It’s my navigating through it and kind of figuring it out.”

For Minnesota, center Garrett Bradbury will miss a fourth consecutive game and James Lynch, a key backup on the defensive line, is out, as well.

Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report

Packers

Questionable: CB Keisean Nixon (groin), WR Christian Watson (hip).

Vikings

Out: C Garrett Bradbury (back), DL James Lynch (shoulder).

