Watch: Packers-Vikings Week 17 Preview

Here is everything you need to know as the Green Bay Packers get ready for their latest must-win game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have played a lot of big games over the years. Sunday’s will be the latest.

The Packers, in must-win mode after nearly burying themselves with a 4-8 record, face another must-win game at Lambeau Field against their bitter rivals to the west. Green Bay is 7-8 and, despite getting an incredible amount of help the past few weeks, still clinging to fleeting playoff hopes.

“I felt like we just needed one (win) to get off the schneid,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week. “That was the Dallas game, and then we played a couple tough games against pretty good opponents and got beat and then we’ve been on a little bit of a run. I think the first two games were really important because they’re teams we should’ve beat. Last week, we were underdogs.

“Not many people expected us to win, so that gives us confidence. I said it a while ago, I feel like we can beat anybody. There’s been times where we look like we can lose to anybody, too. So, hopefully, we come out and keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”

The Vikings are 12-3. Since routing the Packers in Week 1, their other 11 wins have been by one score – an NFL record. Their last two games came via a 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts and a 61-yard field goal against the New York Giants. Even while nine games over .500, they’ve outscored their opponents by five points.

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell is taking nothing for granted when he looks at the standings.

“Aaron's making a lot of plays, and you can really see their passing game coming to life – both on schedule and off schedule,” O'Connell said. “So, going to be a heck of a challenge. They're always so tough to play at Lambeau Field, and we've got to play a really good game to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Packers-Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau

Time and date: 3:25, Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field

Records: Packers, 7-8. Vikings, 12-3.

History: In a series that dates to 1961, the Packers lead 64-57-3.

TV: CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the call. The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sports USA (Josh Appel and Mark Carrier) and Sirius (Channel 85 or 225 and on the SXM app).

Line:

Packers by 3.5

.

