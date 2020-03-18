Bulaga Says Goodbye to Green Bay via Instagram

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Saying “Green Bay will always hold a special place” in his family’s heart, new Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga said goodbye to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

“The past 10 years of my career will be irreplaceable and that is due to all of you,” he said of the team's coaches and staff as part of an Instagram post. “You all welcomed me as a 21-year-old with open arms, and for that I will always be grateful. I have essentially grown up in Green Bay, from getting married, to having kids and a whole lot of life in between. We have been through ups and downs, wins and losses, many memories that I will never forget.”

Bulaga agreed to a three-year, $30 million free-agent contract with the Chargers on Tuesday. With the Chargers, he’ll be reunited with his longtime position coach, James Campen. Campen was Bulaga’s line coach from 2010 through 2018.

A first-round pick in 2010, Bulaga is coming off perhaps his best season in the NFL. First and foremost, he started all 16 games for the second time in his 10-year tenure. Facing perhaps the best slate of pass rushers in his career, Bulaga was excellent. Of 57 offensive tackles to play at least 50 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, Bulaga ranked 17th in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-protection metric, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap.

How important was Bulaga to Green Bay’s success? In 10 seasons, he played 750-plus snaps four times. In 2010, the Packers won the Super Bowl. In 2014, 2016 and 2019, they reached NFC Championship Games.

