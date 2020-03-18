Free-Agent Receivers Find Ice-Cold Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When happens when a poor class of free-agent receivers is coupled with an outstanding class of receivers in next month’s NFL Draft?

An ice-cold free-agent market.

Through almost 48 hours of NFL free agency, only two receivers have changed teams – and only one on a contract worth more than relative peanuts. That would be Randall Cobb, which tells you all you need to know about this year’s group of unrestricted pass-catchers. Cobb, who averaged 549 receiving yards and 10.0 yards per catch over his final three seasons in Green Bay, had a strong season for Dallas last year with 55 receptions for 828 yards – a career-best 15.1 yards per catch – and three touchdowns. That was enough to get him a three-year, $27 million deal from the Houston Texans.

The only other receiver to change teams was Damiere Byrd, who went from Arizona to New England on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Video: Our top 10 receivers in free agency

That’s it. Every other receiver, from veteran Emmanuel Sanders to towering Devin Funchess to big-play threats Robby Anderson and Breshad Perriman, remain available heading into the official start of free agency at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Will any of them tempt Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who is acutely aware of the team need but also has limited cap space to make a move?

RELATED: Buyer beware in weak group of receivers

The Packers entered the offseason with a major need at receiver, where only Davante Adams and Allen Lazard would seem to be locks to make the 2020 roster. In the final nine regular-season games, Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught 5-of-19 passes for 36 yards. He played one snap in the NFC Championship Game. Jake Kumerow caught 12 passes. Equanimeous St. Brown caught 21 passes as a rookie in 2018 but spent last year on injured reserve. Geronimo Allison, who ranked next-to-last in the league among receivers in yards per pass route and yards per catch, and Ryan Grant, who didn’t play, are free agents. Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor spent most of the year on the practice squad. Reggie Begelton caught 102 passes for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders last year.

However, as is evident by the lack of action on the free-agent market - especially after Amari Cooper re-signed with Dallas and A.J. Green was franchised by Cincinnati - there are few good veteran options available. At 6-foot-3 and with 4.34 speed in the 40, few players in the league can match Anderson’s physical skill-set. But that hasn’t translated into consistent production. The 33-year-old Sanders was a nonfactor in games last year against Green Bay while with Denver and San Francisco.

Perriman (first round, 2015) has gone through three teams in five years and caught a career-high 36 passes last year for Tampa Bay. Funchess (second round, 2015) missed most of last season with the Colts due to injury and has a career catch rate of 51.9 percent. Nelson Agholor (first round, 2015) caught just 39 passes and averaged 9.3 yards per catch last year for Philadelphia. Paul Richardson (second round, 2014) had 48 catches in two years for Washington. Phillip Dorsett (first round, 2015) never has caught more than 33 passes in his five seasons.

NFL FREE AGENCY

Brady in Tampa Bay means Rodgers vs. Brady III

Packers keep Lazard, Sullivan other EFRAs

Bulaga gets $10 million per season from Chargers

Martinez gets $10 million per season from Giants

Fackrell gets opportunity with Giants

Hello, Rick Wagner; goodbye, Bryan Bulaga

Hello, Christian Kirksey; goodbye, Blake Martinez

It’s a big step back at right tackle

Source: No extension forthcoming for Clark

The Packers Central Top 60 free agents

Graham gets $8 million per season from Bears (really!)

Financial breakdowns on Kirksey, Wagner

Examining the 14 with franchise tags