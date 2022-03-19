By Re-Signing Douglas, Packers Establishing No-Fly Zone

If you want to beat Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford (never mind the top guns of the AFC), you better have some quality cornerbacks. The Packers have Rasul Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Early in 2019, former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine shared some memorable words of wisdom.

“A wise coach told me a long time ago you can fly to Miami a lot faster than you can walk there,” Pettine said about prioritizing pass defense over run defense. “You’re going to get beat through the air. That’s the bottom line.”

The next Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Ariz. It’s going to be really hard to fly there against coordinator Joe Barry’s defense.

The Packers on Saturday re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year deal. The move gives the team a potentially fearsome cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. Paired with safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, Green Bay will have as good a secondary as any team in the NFL.

Alexander was arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in 2020. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked No. 1 among starting cornerbacks with a 42.3 percent completion rate and 4.7 yards allowed per target. He was great during the regular season, then added two interceptions against Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.

Alexander missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. With Alexander out and Kevin King injured, as usual, Barry turned to Stokes, the team’s first-round pick, and Douglas, who was poached off Arizona’s practice squad. They were magnificent for most of the season.

Among corners who started at least nine games (Douglas’ total), Douglas ranked third with a 44.6 percent completion rate and fifth with 5.2 yards per target, according to SIS. Stokes ranked seventh with a 46.2 percent completion rate and seventh with 5.3 yards per target.

That’s three starting corners who allowed a sub-50 percent completion rate. Only 15 corners in the entire NFL achieved that level of success in 2021.

There are two tried-and-true paths to winning a championship. One is dominant quarterback play. Everyone knows that, which is why the Packers paid to keep Aaron Rodgers, the Rams opened the vault for Matthew Stafford and the Broncos and Browns gave up a wheelbarrow full of assets to land Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, respectively. The second part of that is the ability to stop those prolific quarterbacks.

If the Packers are going to finally get out of the NFC, they’ll have to get past the Buccaneers’ Brady and the Rams’ Stafford. Those championship quarterbacks have all-star teams at receiver.

The Buccaneers added Russell Gage from Atlanta to join with the prolific duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and up-and-coming Tyler Johnson. The Rams added Allen Robinson from Chicago to join with All-Pro Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. And that doesn’t include Odell Beckham, who could be re-signed.

As the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. Well, the Packers aren’t going to join them as far as receiver talent goes. So, they better find a way to beat them. If Alexander, Douglas and Stokes perform to expectations, and if Rashan Gary and Preston Smith can provide pressure, the Packers have a chance to hang with those potentially prolific offenses.

For Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has some money to spend along with two first-round picks and two second-round picks at his disposal, his offseason shopping list is obviously topped by landing a receiver. It’s a five-alarm need after trading Davante Adams. However, if Gutekunst can find another quality defensive lineman to pair with Kenny Clark and another pass rusher to help Gary and Smith, this could be an outrageously good defense.

Imagine if the Packers had a formidable run defense after giving up at least 4.5 yards per carry the past three seasons. That would force opponents to throw the ball into Green Bay’s potential no-fly zone of Alexander, Douglas and Stokes.

Having Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball to high-profile receivers has been a recipe for a lot of regular-season wins and a lot of postseason heartbreak. Maybe a juggernaut defense to lead the way and the Rodgers-led passing game playing more of a support role will be just the ticket.

In 2022, that ticket is to Glendale.