By Re-Signing Douglas, Packers Establishing No-Fly Zone
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Early in 2019, former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine shared some memorable words of wisdom.
“A wise coach told me a long time ago you can fly to Miami a lot faster than you can walk there,” Pettine said about prioritizing pass defense over run defense. “You’re going to get beat through the air. That’s the bottom line.”
The next Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Ariz. It’s going to be really hard to fly there against coordinator Joe Barry’s defense.
The Packers on Saturday re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year deal. The move gives the team a potentially fearsome cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. Paired with safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, Green Bay will have as good a secondary as any team in the NFL.
Alexander was arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in 2020. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked No. 1 among starting cornerbacks with a 42.3 percent completion rate and 4.7 yards allowed per target. He was great during the regular season, then added two interceptions against Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.
Alexander missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. With Alexander out and Kevin King injured, as usual, Barry turned to Stokes, the team’s first-round pick, and Douglas, who was poached off Arizona’s practice squad. They were magnificent for most of the season.
Among corners who started at least nine games (Douglas’ total), Douglas ranked third with a 44.6 percent completion rate and fifth with 5.2 yards per target, according to SIS. Stokes ranked seventh with a 46.2 percent completion rate and seventh with 5.3 yards per target.
That’s three starting corners who allowed a sub-50 percent completion rate. Only 15 corners in the entire NFL achieved that level of success in 2021.
There are two tried-and-true paths to winning a championship. One is dominant quarterback play. Everyone knows that, which is why the Packers paid to keep Aaron Rodgers, the Rams opened the vault for Matthew Stafford and the Broncos and Browns gave up a wheelbarrow full of assets to land Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, respectively. The second part of that is the ability to stop those prolific quarterbacks.
If the Packers are going to finally get out of the NFC, they’ll have to get past the Buccaneers’ Brady and the Rams’ Stafford. Those championship quarterbacks have all-star teams at receiver.
The Buccaneers added Russell Gage from Atlanta to join with the prolific duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and up-and-coming Tyler Johnson. The Rams added Allen Robinson from Chicago to join with All-Pro Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. And that doesn’t include Odell Beckham, who could be re-signed.
As the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. Well, the Packers aren’t going to join them as far as receiver talent goes. So, they better find a way to beat them. If Alexander, Douglas and Stokes perform to expectations, and if Rashan Gary and Preston Smith can provide pressure, the Packers have a chance to hang with those potentially prolific offenses.
For Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has some money to spend along with two first-round picks and two second-round picks at his disposal, his offseason shopping list is obviously topped by landing a receiver. It’s a five-alarm need after trading Davante Adams. However, if Gutekunst can find another quality defensive lineman to pair with Kenny Clark and another pass rusher to help Gary and Smith, this could be an outrageously good defense.
Imagine if the Packers had a formidable run defense after giving up at least 4.5 yards per carry the past three seasons. That would force opponents to throw the ball into Green Bay’s potential no-fly zone of Alexander, Douglas and Stokes.
Having Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball to high-profile receivers has been a recipe for a lot of regular-season wins and a lot of postseason heartbreak. Maybe a juggernaut defense to lead the way and the Rodgers-led passing game playing more of a support role will be just the ticket.
In 2022, that ticket is to Glendale.
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Traded: WR Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks.
Also:
From Driver to Jennings to Nelson to Adams to .... who?
Packers will miss Rodgers-Adams chemistry
Replacing Adams through NFL Draft
Somehow, Packers win without Adams
How can the Packers replace Adams?
With money to spend, Rasul Douglas reportedly will re-sign
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Re-Signed: CB Rasul Douglas
The Packers brought back cornerback Rasul Douglas, giving the Packers a potentially superb cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith momentarily returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019. Ultimately, Smith did not sign and remains a free agent.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.