Coming Off Torn ACL, Tonyan Returns to Packers

Robert Tonyan was one of the NFL's breakout starts in 2020 but a torn ACL ruined his chance for what would have been a lucrative repeat.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With an eye on a big free-agent contract, Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan went into the 2021 season hoping to prove his 2020 season wasn’t a fluke.

He’ll try again in 2022.

Having missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL, the Packers re-signed Tonyan on Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. It’s a one-year deal, a source confirmed, which wasn’t what he had in mind but the Packers, no doubt, are thrilled to get a potential bargain.

Tonyan had a breakout 2020 season in which he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Of the 34 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times in the passing game, Tonyan was No. 1 in catch percentage (89.7), drop percentage (0.0) and passer rating (148.3), according to Pro Football Focus, and tied for No. 1 in touchdowns.

A restricted free agent last offseason, the Packers gave him the second-round tender of $3.38 million, then restructured it by adding four void years to deal with the cap hit.

His new contract also has a void year inserted to help with the cap.

Had Tonyan even gotten close to duplicating that production, he would have been one of the best tight ends on the free agent market. Instead, he suffered a torn ACL at Arizona.

“He’s been here a while and we know his work ethic,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said recently. “He’s working his tail off and we feel pretty good about his recovery.”

It was a clear tear, a source said recently, and the hope is he will be on the field for the first practice of training camp.

In eight games, Tonyan caught 18-of-29 passes – those 11 incompletions more than all of 2020 – for 204 yards and two touchdowns. After a four-game stretch in which he caught just 6-of-13 for 32 yards, Tonyan got rolling by catching 4-of-5 for 63 yards vs. Washington and 3-of-4 for 49 yards with a season-long gain of 33 vs. Arizona before the injury.

“Bobby is a tough one to replace,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the time. “He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game.”

Tonyan provides the playmaking element to Green Bay’s deep group of tight end specialists. Veteran Marcedes Lewis provides the grit and blocking and 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara provides the jack-of-all trades skill-set. But the Packers sorely missed Tonyan’s ability to get open, stretch the field and catch everything in the 920 area code.

Other than the injury, perhaps the most noteworthy part of Tonyan’s season was the drop in Week 1 against New Orleans. The pass wasn’t great and it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of a 38-3 loss. Still, it seemingly foreshadowed what was to come that afternoon.

The last time Tonyan had dropped a pass, Joe Philbin was the interim coach, DeShone Kizer was the quarterback and the Packers were finishing a turmoil-packed 2018 season with a 31-0 loss at home to the Detroit Lions. He caught 10-of-11 passes in 2019 and 52-of-59 in 2020, so the drop ended a streak of 70 consecutive targets.

“I didn’t even really think about that – which is good that I didn’t think about that until it popped up on the board that (the coaches) gave me a drop,” Tonyan said a few days later.

“I know how miraculous his season was last year and having the ability to catch everything and every target thrown at him,” then-tight ends coach Justin Outten said.

The Packers used third-round draft picks on Richard Rodgers, Jace Sternberger and Deguara. They signed Martellus Bennett, Jared Cook and Jimmy Graham in free agency. It turns out the difference-making tight end they had been seeking for years was a college quarterback-turned-receiver who joined the practice squad late in the 2017 season.

“Just reps and having a pretty good quarterback isn’t all that bad, either,” Tonyan said. “(Aaron Rodgers) puts it right there and now it’s my job is to catch it.”