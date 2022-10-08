‘Geriatric’ Cobb Finds Third-Down Fountain of Youth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why has Randall Cobb been so effective on third down?

“Well, I’m not out there on first or second down,” the veteran Green Bay Packers receiver said with a smile this week.

Fair enough.

Cobb has been the Packers’ secret weapon on third down, with a team-high five receptions that resulted in first downs. Cobb’s success in those critical moments is why quarterback Aaron Rodgers would like Cobb to have more of an every-down role, perhaps on Sunday in London against the New York Giants.

“He looks like 2016 Randall, I think,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “That’s why I do feel really strongly he needs more opportunities. He deserves the opportunities. Every time he touches the ball, something good has been happening for us.”

Entering Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants, Rodgers has completed 22-of-34 passes for 228 yards on third down, with 15 of those moving the chains. On those third downs, Cobb has five receptions for 67 yards and five first downs.

Cobb made three big-time deliveries for the Packers on Sunday against New England. On third-and-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Cobb got open on a deep crossing route for a gain of 24 yards that set up the Rodgers-to-Rome Doubs back-shoulder touchdown. Rodgers had pressure on his face, moved to his left and looped a perfect ball to Cobb.

“I just got open. I know you guys don’t believe I can do that,” he said with a knowing smile.

On the next drive, the one that ended in Doubs’ end-zone drop, he drew pass interference to convert a third-and-6. Then, on the winning drive in overtime, Cobb converted a third-and-1 with a gain of 11.

After being acquired just before the start of training camp last year, stability and a healthy offseason have made all the difference in positioning himself for a vital role.

“I didn’t rehab the entire offseason [so] I was able to go about my offseason like I normally would with my training, and I feel really good right now,” Cobb said. “I’ve been doing everything I can to keep my body intact. Unfortunately, I’ve had some injuries over my career but, whenever I’m healthy, I feel like I can do something and I’m trying to show that day in and day out.”

With 10 catches for the season, Cobb isn’t among the NFL leaders. But he’s been incredibly efficient. He’s caught 10-of-12 targets (83.3 percent) for 150 yards (15.0 average). Among receivers, his five conversions on third down are tied for sixth in the league. Among receivers with 12 targets, he ranks fourth in catch percentage and sixth in yards after the catch (6.8 per reception). He’s got a catch of 20-plus yards in three of four games.

Cobb is 32, which doesn’t exactly make him a fossil. But Cobb, Julio Jones and AJ Green are the only receivers from the 2011 draft class (or earlier) who have caught a pass this year. Cobb, in fact, has more receptions and yards than those two potential Hall of Famers combined (nine for 105).

“I don’t know why you’re all acting like I’m geriatric,” Cobb said with a wide smile after the New England game. “I’m not in a nursing home. This is the best I’ve felt since I was like 29.”

Cobb’s smiling answers about his ability to get open and his age suggest he’s heard all the talk and read all the stories about him being over the hill. Unreliable. Here only because Rodgers wanted him here.

That last statement may be true, but he’s held off Amari Rodgers, the 2021 third-round pick who was selected to fill the slot role, and turned himself into a key role player. With his effectiveness, Cobb has earned more snaps. But there are only so many snaps to go around. Allen Lazard is the team’s best receiver. Rookies Doubs and Christian Watson need to play. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon working in tandem has been an effective package. Tight end Robert Tonyan needs more opportunities, too. And Sammy Watkins will be eligible to come back in a couple weeks.

Whatever the opportunity on Sunday, next Sunday and following Sundays, Cobb will be ready to catch it and run with it.

“Yeah, I’m going to be there. Third down, I’m there, I’m waiting and ready,” Cobb said after the New England game. “I try to make the most of the opportunities that I get. I know it’s not like times before when I’m going to have a lot of targets. I’m not going to be on this field as much as I was in the past. But I try to be the best I can be. I feel really good. This is the best I’ve felt in probably two or three years. So, just trying to make sure that I stay to the routine and be able to provide a spark whenever I get that chance.”

