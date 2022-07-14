13 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Receivers Preview

The Packers traded up in the second round to land North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. The son of Tim Watson, a safety drafted by the Packers in 1993, Christian Watson had the best size-speed combination in the draft class. He dominated the FCS ranks with a barrage of big plays against a bunch of defenders who’ll never see the light of an NFL day. Playing in a run-first offense, Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards (18.6 average) and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Romeo Doubs (pictured) was drafted in the fourth round after catching 224 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns at Nevada. He had 40-plus receptions in every season and 1,000-plus yards as a junior and senior. During his final season, he caught 80 balls for 1,109 yards (13.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. Plus, he averaged 12.5 yards per punt return with one touchdown in four seasons. Like Watson, he’s got stretch-the-field speed.

Juwann Winfree, a smooth route-runner with some speed, is coming off a second consecutive strong offseason. It didn’t equate to production last year but the opportunity is there to contribute this season. A sixth-round pick in 2019, he caught the first eight passes of his career for 58 yards last year but had the only two fumbles by a Packers receiver.

Malik Taylor dominated the preseason, finishing second in the NFL with 14 receptions and first with 185 yards. He caught two passes for 14 yards in the opener but never saw the ball – and rarely saw the field – the rest of the season. His only noteworthy play was fumbling a kickoff out of bounds at the 5 in Week 14 against Chicago.

Samori Toure was drafted in the seventh round out of Nebraska via Montana. In his one season against Big Ten foes, he caught 46 passes for 898 yards (19.5 average) and five touchdowns. In total, he caught 201 passes for 3,386 yards and 25 touchdowns. He made some plays during a few offseason 2-minute drills.

Danny Davis, an undrafted free agent, had a solid career with 131 receptions for 1,642 yards (12.5 average) and 14 touchdowns in Wisconsin’s run-first offense. He’s got decent size and below-average athleticism (4.62 in the 40 and a 31.5-inch vertical leap), but good route-running ability and excellent hands (six career drops, including only one in 2021).