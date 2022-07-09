18 Days Until Training Camp: The Pick Parade

Alexander has never been a premier playmaker, though he’s shown some signs. In 2020, when he earned All-Pro honors, Alexander recorded two interceptions of Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game. In 2021, in the game before he suffered a serious shoulder injury that knocked him out for the rest of the regular season, Alexander left his man to intercept a deep shot to tight end George Kittle. It was an incredible player by an incredible player.

With five interceptions in four seasons, maybe he will never be a big-time interceptor of footballs. But his ability to lock up No. 1 receivers will force quarterbacks to look elsewhere (and to lesser receivers) and set up opportunities for other players.