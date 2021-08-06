Highlights From Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp

There's a battle brewing on the offensive line and two defenders are having a bounce-back training camp. Plus, the play of the day, more notes and practice video in our quick-hitting review of Thursday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During the first 11-on-11 period of Thursday’s practice, Ben Braden lined up at right guard. That’s the position manned so capably last season by Lucas Patrick.

With Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins sliding out to left tackle, Braden and Jon Runyan Jr. have filled in at left guard through the first seven practices of Green Bay Packers training camp. However, that rotation is merely an appetizer for the battle at right guard.

Of note, Runyan has played left guard and center and Braden has played both guard spots. Presumably, that means it could be Patrick vs. Braden at right guard once All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is healthy and Jenkins returns home to left guard.

“There’s a competition everywhere,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “But specifically, those interior spots for sure. Really, every position’s always up for competition. What do we like to do? Put the best [five] out there.”

Patrick had an understated season on the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense. He started 15 games and ranked third on the offense with 939 snaps. Among the 60 guards with at least 350 pass-protecting snaps, Patrick finished 10th in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per passing play. Of 48 guards with at least 250 run-blocking snaps, Patrick’s blown-block rate of 1.4 percent ranked 11th, according to Sports Info Solutions.

And yet, the fifth-year pro is fighting for his job.

“My mental approach is I love competition,” he said after practice. “To speak as frankly as I can, I think the NFL is awesome because you have a healthy fear for your job. Scouts, they’re scouting people, they’re scouting thousands of college kids, they’re scouting guys on different NFL teams, they’re scouting guys who are free agents. I’ve had that mentality since Day 1. It doesn’t matter if I’ve started 100 games or zero games, I’m going to approach it the same. Competition to me, I think everyone rises, or the best person will come out of that. If it’s me, great. If it’s not, I’ve worked just as hard that that person has to beat me out, then I’m comfortable knowing that person’s better than me and I’ve made that team better.”

Defensive Improvement Starts With These Two

Two of the Packers’ most maligned defensive players from last year, outside linebacker Preston Smith and defensive tackle Dean Lowry, are off to strong starts.

During 11-on-11 periods, Smith had one “sack” and perhaps another that would have prevented Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Lowry batted down one pass by Rodgers and got into the backfield a few times; at one point, Rodgers gave Lowry a playful shove.

Meanwhile, Rashan Gary has been a powerhouse day after day. On the second snap of the day, he “sacked” Rodgers. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Joe Barry deploys his outside linebacker trio of Gary and The Smith Bros.

Play of the Day

Rodgers fired a bullet to the sideline to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. For a guy who dropped too many passes last season, Valdes-Scantling showed exceptionally strong hands in retaining possession despite a tug of war for the ball with rookie cornerback Eric Stokes.

Packers Injury Report

New Injuries: WR Chris Blair (ankle).

Old Injuries: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), ILB Kamal Martin (knee).

Returned to Practice: LB Ray Wilborn (COVID), TE Josiah Deguara (knee). Deguara took part only in individual drills. “We’re going to slowly integrate him” back into practice, LaFleur said.

Non-Football Injury List: CB Kevin King (hamstring), S Will Redmond (foot), OLB Za’Darius Smith (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring), DT Kingsley Keke (ankle).

Physically Unable to Perform List: TE Dominique Dafney (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).

Some Quick Reads

– The Packers added an outside linebacker and released a long snapper.

– During a field-goal period, Mason Crosby appeared to go 7-of-8. He made the first seven tries, ranging from 28 to 50 yards, but it looked like his 58-yarder was pushed to the left.

– Tight end Jace Sternberger, a disappointment as a third-round pick in 2019, had one of his better days with the team. He made a sensational one-handed catch during a one-on-one period – enjoy this fan video; reporters aren’t allowed to shoot this period. He also caught a checkdown, made a move and piled up a bunch of yards after the catch.

– Rodgers and Jordan Love operated 2-minute drills that failed to get in the end zone. Starting at the 30 with 1:30 on the clock, zero timeouts and in need of a touchdown, Rodgers completed passes to tight end Robert Tonyan and receiver Randall Cobb for first downs. The drive bogged down, though, with a false start by receiver Devin Funchess not exactly helping matters. Rodgers’ last-chance Hail Mary was intercepted by Jaire Alexander.

With Love’s opportunity, back-to-back completions to Reggie Begelton got the ball near midfield. His third-and-2 pass to Sternberger was almost intercepted by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The drive inexplicably ended at that point.

– It was a typical day at the office for Stokes. While he struggled during one-on-ones, he stayed in Davante Adams’ hip pocket on a deep ball early in practice and was all over a deep ball to Sternberger during the 2-minute drill.

– Each of the quarterbacks got a chance to run a two-point play. Rodgers converted with a pass to Aaron Jones and Love converted with a completion to Amari Rodgers. Kurt Benkert’s back-shoulder pass to Funchess was broken up beautifully by cornerback Kabion Ento.

– During a young-players period at the end of practice, safety Innis Gaines almost intercepted Love’s pass to Sternberger and did intercept Benkert’s bomb on the final play.

– During the one-on-one pass-rush drill, right tackle Billy Turner swept a pair against Preston Smith, though Smith had a good push on the first rep. Kenny Clark won both reps against right guard Patrick, center Josh Myers swept three chances against T.J. Slaton, left guard Runyan split two reps against Dean Lowry, and Rashan Gary split a pair of clash-of-the-titans reps against Elgton Jenkins.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

The team will conduct a walk-through on Friday that’s closed to fans and reporters. Saturday is Family Night. Gates open at 5:20 p.m., players will be introduced at 7:20 p.m. and practice will start at 7:30 p.m.

“We can’t wait for Family Night,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s going to be great, especially for our young players that maybe have not had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds. It’s almost like their first preseason game. And that’s how we’re going to treat it, especially at the end of the night in terms of just getting some live action.”

Next week’s public practices will be held on Tuesday through Thursday, with all three starting at 10:10 a.m.

Here is the practice schedule.