NFL Draft Composite Receiver Rankings

We combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of nine other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking of the top receivers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who’s considered the best receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who’s No. 10? To help answer those questions, Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of nine other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

The No. 1-ranked player received one point, the No. 2 player received two points and so on up to the No. 10 player, who received 10 points. Everyone else received 11.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama’s Devonta Smith, Florida’s Kadarius Toney, LSU’s Terrace Marshall, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Michigan’s Nico Collins, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, North Carolina’s Dyami Brown, South Dakota State’s Cade Johnson, Tennessee’s Josh Palmer.

(Note: The Packers haven’t drafted a receiver shorter than 5-foot-10 (without rounding up) in at least the last 16 drafts. Therefore, we excluded receivers such as Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, who officially are 5-foot-9 1/2, from our rankings.)

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Chase, Waddle, Smith, Toney, Bateman, Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, Marshall, Purdue’s Rondale Moore, Brown, Clemson’s Amari Rodgers.

Draft Network: Waddle, Chase, Smith, Bateman, Marshall, Toney, R. Moore, Brown, USC’s Amon-Ra St. Brown.

ESPN.com: Chase, Smith, Waddle, Toney, Marshall, E. Moore, Bateman, Louisville’s Tutu Atwell, R. Moore, Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz.

Expand the Box Score: Chase, Smith, Waddle, R. Moore, Bateman, Toney, Auburn’s Seth Williams, Marshall, Wallace, Surratt.

Fantasy Points’ Greg Cosell: Chase, Smith, Waddle, Bateman, E. Moore, R. Moore, Marshall, Toney, St. Brown, Wallace.

NFL Draft Bible: Chase, Waddle, Smith, R. Moore, Bateman, Toney, Marshall, Collins, Atwell, Illinois’ Josh Imatorbhebhe.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Chase, Smith, Waddle, Bateman, R. Moore, Toney, Marshall, E. Moore, Wallace, Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge.

Pro Football Focus: Chase, Waddle, Smith, Bateman, E. Moore, Marshall, R. Moore, Toney, Brown, Palmer.

Sports Info Solutions: Waddle, Chase, Smith, Bateman, Wallace, Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt, Toney, Eskridge, E. Moore, R. Moore.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has only a top-50 list, so his rankings aren’t included. He has seven receivers in his Top 50: Chase, Waddle, Smith, Toney, Marshall, E. Moore, Bateman.

Composite Ranking: Ja’Marr Chase, 12; Devonta Smith, 25; Jaylen Waddle, 31; Rashod Bateman, 48; Kadarius Toney, 59; Terrace Marshall, 68; Rondale Moore, 72; Elijah Moore, 83; Tylan Wallace, 95; Dynami Brown, 101; Nico Collins, 102; Sage Surratt, 104; Tutu Atwell, 105; D’Wayne Eskridge, 106; Seth Williams, 106; Amon-Ra St. Brown, 107; Cade Johnson, 108; Josh Palmer, 108; Josh Imatorbhebhe, 109; Amari Rodgers, 109; Anthony Schwartz, 109.