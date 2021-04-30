NFL Draft Day 2: Best Available Packers Prospects on Offense

The Green Bay Packers enter the second and third rounds of the draft with needs on the offensive line and receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have two picks on Friday – No. 62 overall in the second round and No. 92 overall in the third round – and holes on the offensive line, receiver, defensive line and more that demand attention.

Best Available Receivers

Most draft pundits consider this an excellent class of receivers. However, prospects such as Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, Amari Rodgers and D’Wayne Eskridge fall short of 5-foot-10 and, at least based on history, will not be a consideration. So, that presumably trims the list of targets considerably. Tylan Wallace, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cade Johnson are legit options in the slot

Terrace Marshall, LSU

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Nico Collins, Michigan

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

Best Available Tight Ends

This is a low-key need, with Robert Tonyan set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. With the Packers already over next year’s projected salary cap with nowhere near a full roster, will they be able to afford Tonyan if he has another strong season? Will veteran Marcedes Lewis remain a quality role player? To oversimplify, Pat Freiermuth is an all-around player, Tommy Tremble is more of a blocker, Hunter Long is more of a receiver and Brevin Jordan is more of the on-the-move weapon.

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Hunter Long, Boston College

Best Available Offensive Tackles

The Packers bypassed Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins in the first round but have a large hole at offensive tackle. Remember, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is coming off a torn ACL, Rick Wagner retired after playing 57 percent of the snaps last year as the No. 3 tackle and the only reserve tackle on the roster is Yosh Nijman. So, this is a huge need. Fortunately, there are plenty of quality players available in a loaded draft class. However, BYU’s Brady Christensen and Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg have short arms and, despite outstanding collegiate careers, might be guards in the long run. Little really hasn’t played since 2018.

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Brady Christensen, BYU

Walker Little, Stanford

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Best Available Centers

The Packers could shift Lucas Patrick to center and give 2020 sixth-round pick Jon Runyan the first crack at right guard. Or, they could draft a center to solidify this position for the next four seasons. Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey is by far the best option, a superb prospect for a zone scheme.

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Quinn Meinerz, Whitewater

Josh Myers, Ohio State

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Drew Dalman, Stanford

