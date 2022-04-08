NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Seven Mocks, Eight Receivers

Don't have time to surf the web to find the best of the mock drafts? We've got you covered with the receivers mocked to the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Everyone loves a mock draft. Here are seven, all of which have the familiar theme of the Green Bay Packers using a first-round pick on a receiver.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: In 2020, the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, then used that first-round pick on Justin Jefferson. Kelly referenced that in picking Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with the pick acquired in the Davante Adams trade.

In a snippet of his scouting report, Kelly wrote: “He lined up all over the formation for Arkansas and was utilized in as many ways as his coaching staff could cook up—he got reps outside, in the slot, at wingback, and in the backfield. He returned kicks and punts at times, too. Burks is a true three-level threat; he possesses elite top-end speed to stress defenses vertically, but also makes hay on slants and screen plays. He is dangerous after the catch, where his incredible after-burner-boosted acceleration makes him tough to catch (see his touchdown catch-and-run against Alabama). He plays like he’s made of cement, throwing his weight around to dominate at the catch point or run through arm-tackle attempts in the open field.”

The Packers landed a linebacker at No. 28.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: In a seven-round mock, the Packers went double-dipping at receiver with their first-round picks, landing USC’s Drake London at No. 22 and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at No. 28. On London, Iyer wrote, “The Packers should feel confident they can land a strong wide receiver of choice to replace Davante Adams with the pick acquired from trading him. London may not last this long, but his recent rise ensures that Green Bay will get great value here, and should get either Wilson or Williams if not him. London has the size, speed, hands and quickness to be Aaron Rodgers' trusty new outside No. 1.”

In Day 2, Iyer went with an outside linebacker, defensive lineman and tight end. Three offensive linemen were selected in Day 3.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: At No. 22, he went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. “Kansas City and Green Bay are taking a 'we will take what we can get approach at the wide receiver position.' They are victims to what happen during the picks ahead of their selection. In this situation, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams and Drake London are all off the board. Burks is the only one left of what is considered the big five. I would argue that it is a big two and then maybe a second seven or eight. Burks is a player that can win vertically but also create his own opportunities after the catch.”

Edwards grabbed a combo defensive lineman/edge defender at No. 28.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: In a seven-round mock focused on the Packers, Trapasso went with Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 22 and North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson at No. 28. In all, he selected three receivers. Noting the long-term uncertainty at safety, he wrote: “Cine is hovering under the radar as a productive, hard-hitting safety who also excelled in all phases of coverage at Georgia. Then, at the combine, he ran 4.37 with a 37-inch vertical jump and a broad jump in the 96th percentile at the safety position. Dude is a rocket but doesn't play out of control. The Packers are always thinking ahead, and this selection would align with that trend.”

Luke Easterling, USA Today: With Ohio State’s Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks on the board, Easterling took Olave at No. 22 and an offensive tackle at No. 28. “After trading away Davante Adams, the least the Packers can do for Aaron Rodgers is spend one of the picks they got on another explosive pass-catcher to help replace him. Olave is as polished and pro-ready as any of this year’s top receiver prospects and would make an instant impact.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: After grabbing one of the Big Ten’s big, bad pass rushers at No. 22, Fiutak selected Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 28.

Consensus Mock Draft, Mock Draft Database: This mock takes all the available mocks and turns them into one consensus mock. For Green Bay, Burks is the most frequent pick at No. 22 and Mafe is the choice at No. 28. That’s exactly how it turned out for us in our All-Packers Mock Draft 4.0.

If you want more mocks, here is a two-rounder from SI and one from NFL Network’s plugged-in Peter Schrager.