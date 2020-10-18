Packers at Bucs Inactives: King Out; Adams, Clark Return

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King has been ruled out of Sunday’s NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

King didn’t practice on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday. After being a limited participant at Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur listed him as questionable. King went through a pregame workout but it wasn’t enough to get on the field.

“Kevin, he is a great corner, man,” LaFleur said on Friday. “He’s done a lot of great things. And I think his length, really, when he’s at the line of scrimmage and we’re asking him to play man coverage, when he gets his hands on you, it’s tough for receivers to get off of him.”

The loss of King is a big one. He presumably would have gone against Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. The 6-foot-5 Evans has six touchdown catches, including at least one in every game. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons.

Also inactive for the Packers are returner/running back/receiver Tyler Ervin, who was ruled out on Friday, and rookie quarterback Jordan Love. With a mostly healthy roster coming out of the bye, general manager Brian Gutekunst elected not to fill some empty roster spots.

Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary, who were questionable, will play. So will defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who suffered a groin injury in Week 1, and receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. They were full participants all week at practice. Also back in the lineup is tight end Marcedes Lewis, who was inactive vs. Atlanta with a knee injury, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who hasn’t played this season due to a knee injury and was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Without King, Parry Nickerson is active for the first time this season. Nickerson was a sixth-round pick by the Jets in 2018. He played in all 16 games with two starts for New York in 2019 and four games with one start last year for Jacksonville. Green Bay added him on Sept. 7.

Tampa Bay’s five inactives include running back Leonard Fournette. Star receivers Evans and Chris Godwin are active, as is top cornerback Carlton Davis and running back LeSean McCoy.

