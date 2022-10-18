Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following back-to-back losses that have them on the outside of the way-too-early NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers (3-3) will kick off a three-game road trip at the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field.

“We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game.

This is a huge week for the Packers – and that’s the Monday through Saturday part of it. There are schematic issues to sort out and the right side of the offensive line to fix. Really, the issues are here, there and everywhere. On Sunday, they’ll face a Commanders defense that ranks fourth in the league in sack percentage.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Commanders

TV: The game will air on Fox with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

DirecTV: Channel 711.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 98 and 389 on the app) and ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher and Kelly Stauffer).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: noon Sunday.

Location: FedEx Field in Washington.

Records: Packers, 3-3; Commanders, 2-4.

History: The Packers lead 22-16-1. The Packers have won two straight, including 24-10 at Lambeau Field last year. The last time the teams met in Washington was 2018, with the Packers falling 31-17. Alex Smith had two touchdown passes and Adrian Peterson had two touchdown runs as Washington led 28-10 at halftime.

Green Bay’s last win in Washington was 35-18 in the 2015 playoffs. The Packers spotted Washington an 11-0 lead but Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and Eddie Lacy and James Starks chipped in touchdown runs.

The series dates to 1932, when the Packers improved to 8-0-1 by beating the Boston Braves at Braves Field 21-0. Arnie Herber threw three touchdown passes. This week’s game kicks off a three-game road trip. In 1932, that was Game 2 of a seven-game road trip to end the season.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-13). Commanders – Ron Rivera (third season with Commanders, 16-23; 12th season overall, 92-86-1).

Referee: Clay Martin. This is Martin’s fifth season as a referee. In six games this season, he’s called 1.40 penalties for 17.15 more penalty yards than the league average, according to Pro Football Reference. The home team is 5-1 in his games this year after going 11-6 last year.

Packers-Commanders Betting Guide

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 41.5 points. Only two games on the Week 7 docket have a lower total. The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, as well. The early money is all over Green Bay, with 81 percent of the money and 74 percent of the bets.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +2000 to win the Super Bowl. It was +1400 last week, a big tumble in the wake of the upset home loss against the Jets. Just a couple weeks ago, the Packers, Eagles and Buccaneers were tied for the shortest odds in the NFC Championship market. Now, Green Bay has the fifth-shortest odds at +900. While in eighth place in the NFC, they are -154 to make the playoffs.

At FanDuel, Aaron Rodgers is +5000 to win a third consecutive MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season, +2300 two weeks ago and +4000 last week. Rashan Gary has the fifth-shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year at +1600.

