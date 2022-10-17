To Make Super Bowl ‘Run,’ Packers Must Add by Trade Deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sung the praises of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. He’s raved about the potential of rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Rodgers has also talked frequently about his improved relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Through six games, though, the Packers’ new receiver corps hasn’t been good enough to offset the offseason trade of Davante Adams.

With Watkins perhaps coming back from a hamstring injury this week but with Cobb probably headed to injured reserve following an ankle injury, do the Packers have enough horses on offense? Or does Gutekunst need to make a season-saving move with the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching?

“Well, we’ll see,” Rodgers said after a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. “We need Sammy back; I think that’s happening here pretty soon. Cobby, I’m guessing he’ll be out for a little bit. Brian and I have had a number of conversations. I trust him and his staff. If they feel like they need to add that, they will.”

Two potential targets are Odell Beckham in free agency and Carolina’s Robbie Anderson via a trade.

Beckham, who chose the Rams over the Packers last year and helped Los Angeles earn the Lombardi Trophy, suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. When Beckham is ready, perhaps sometime late next month, he will choose his team.

Beckham wants money, the job security that comes from a long-term contract and a winning team. Given the Packers’ cap problems and the uncertainty at quarterback, will Beckham find what he wants in Green Bay?

Anderson caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020 and has proven stretch-the-field ability. However, he caught only 13 passes in the first five games of this season. On Sunday, he was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks after Anderson got into an argument with position coach Joe Dailey.

Anderson is owed an $8.8 million base salary for 2023, his final year under contract. The Packers could make that work with a contract extension; the financial problem lies with Carolina handling all the dead money on its tight salary cap.

Carolina’s star receiver, D.J. Moore, signed a contract extension in May. He’s likely viewed as a building block for whoever is the Panthers’ quarterback of the future.

Lazard, Watkins, Cobb, Doubs and tight end Robert Tonyan have all had productive days this season. But the Packers don’t have that one player that defensive coordinators fear or Rodgers can rely on to make the play in a big moment.

“I think we’re stacked offensively,” Lazard said. “We got a lot of talent, especially in the receiver room and everything. Obviously, with 12 back there, I think anything’s possible, no matter what other 10 guys you put out there. So, there’s just a level of standard that we’ve got to play to and we just haven’t been able to reach that yet.”

Time, obviously, is running out. Unless Doubs emerges as a go-to threat, or until coach Matt LaFleur figures out how to get running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon going, does Green Bay have enough firepower to shake out of its offensive doldrums?

“I think there’s enough on this team to be a successful team,” Rodgers said. “There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing. But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

Being “successful” is one thing. Making a “run” is another. With Rodgers’ 39th birthday less than 50 days away, his career is in year-to-year mode. He’s had a lot of “successful” seasons – too many, probably, for his taste. What Rodgers’ career lacks is that elusive second Super Bowl ring.

Nothing that’s transpired through six games would lead anyone – perhaps even Rodgers, in an honest moment – to believe this team is capable of making a Super Bowl run. The Packers are 24th in scoring. No Packers team has scored this few points in its first six games since 1992.

At this point in his career, being “successful” isn’t good enough. Making a “run” is all that matters.

“I agree,” he said.

