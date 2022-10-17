Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent.

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.

Tenuta played 152 snaps in the preseason for Buffalo. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up one sack and eight total pressures in 92 pass-protecting snaps. The Bills released him toward the end of camp and he was claimed by the Colts.

Tenuta is the son of Jon Tenuta, a longtime collegiate defensive coordinator who spent the spring as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers. Older brother Zach Tenuta played tight end at Marshall and Akron. Another older brother, Matt, was a 25th-round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals. His mom, Dori, played basketball at Virginia.

“Growing up the son of a college coach was awesome,” he told The Draft Network in February. “I spent a lot of time hanging out in facilities as a kid. We moved around a lot, which I honestly didn’t mind. I know a lot of people don’t prefer to move around too much but I embraced it. I enjoyed getting to become familiar with so many states. We lived in Georgia, Indiana, and several other spots. There’s nothing like the experiences I was able to have with my two older brothers. We’re a sports family through and through.”

During COVID quarantine, massive grocery trips were required.

“We had to get three shopping carts,” Tenuta said during training camp. “We went early in the morning. I can just remember steak, steak, ground beef. Even growing up, it was crazy all three of us how much we ate.”

Before the draft, he measured 6-foot-8 and 319 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms. He ran his 40 in 5.28 seconds and his 20-yard shuttle in 4.77.

The Packers had an open roster spot after putting outside linebacker Tipa Galeai on injured reserve on Saturday.

