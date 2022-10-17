Fine Might Impact Runyan Family Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jon Runyan Sr. took more than $5,000 from his son.

Jon Runyan Jr., the Green Bay Packers’ starting left guard, might take away his father’s Christmas present.

The elder Runyan, who started 192 consecutive games at right tackle during his playing career, was named the NFL’s vice president of rules and policy administration in 2016. In that role, his job is to hand out punishment, whether it’s to Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans before a big Packers-Buccaneers game, or to fine players for rules infractions.

Runyan Jr. was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping against the Giants last week in London.

In the letter – probably a form letter in which the names, offenses and fines are changed – Runyan Sr. warned his son that “further offenses will result in an escalation of disciplinary action, up to and including suspension.” The letter was signed by Jon Runyan – no mention of dad or family ties.

Runyan lost a lot of money. Will he keep the letter as a souvenir?

“Yeah, I did keep the letter,” he said on Monday, one day after the Packers’ offensive line was hammered by the Jets 27-10. “I put it in my nightstand drawer. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it. Some people were telling me that I should frame it or something like that. I did keep it, though.”

Runyan said his father gave him a heads-up on the fine via text. The two haven’t discussed it, though.

“I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of knowing that,” he said. “I was kind of just messing with him and I got the letter, so he hasn’t really said anything about it, either, but I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of knowing that he fined me, so I just trying not to address it with him.”

The fine might come up over the holidays, when it’s time to exchange Christmas gifts.

“I was thinking about getting him a nice Christmas present this year but, with all that money taken away from me, I’m probably not going to be able to. So, oh well, I’ll give it to him next year.”

