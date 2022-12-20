Watch: Highlights From Aaron Jones’ Historic Game vs. Rams

Check out this Aaron Jones highlights package from the Green Bay Packers’ 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones made a bit of history on Monday night when he moved into third place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.

With a game-high 90 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones pushed his career total to 5,100. That sent him past John Brockington, who rushed for 5,024 yards from 1971 through 1977.

“I remember when I used to go in the running back room, they have a list of the running backs [in the Packers Hall of Fame], and he was up there. So, I’d see his name every day. It’s amazing to pass him in such a great group of backs.”

Jones also topped 1,000 career carries. Among all running backs with at least 900 carries in NFL history, Jones ranks fourth with his 5.08-yard average. Only Jamaal Charles (5.38), current Browns star Nick Chubb (5.23) and Hall of Famer Jim Brown (5.22) are ahead of Jones.

“That’s one thing I like to pride myself on is efficiency,” Jones said. “Just making the most of every opportunity when the ball’s in my hands.”

Not only did Jones carry 17 times or 90 yards, but he added four receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. For Jones, it was his fifth touchdown catch of the season. Only Jones and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler have five-plus touchdown catches each of the last two seasons. He almost added a rushing touchdown at the end of the game but was tackled at the 1. The Packers chose to kneel out the rest of the clock.

“It felt great,” he said. “Anytime you can get in the end zone, it’s great. I probably should’ve gotten in on that last one, but it’s all good. We got the first down, and we were able to go into victory formation.”

Ahman Green is the Packers’ career rushing leader with 8,322 yards. He returned to Green Bay in 2009 and passed Hall of Famer Jim Taylor, who finished with 8,207 yards.

Jones needs one touchdown to become the eighth player in franchise history with 60. Donald Driver and Hall of Famer Paul Hornung are tied for seventh with 62.

