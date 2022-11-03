Packers Sign Patrick Taylor to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back Patrick Taylor, re-signing the running back to their practice squad on Thursday.

Taylor was released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday to make room for the activation of Kylin Hill from injured reserve. Taylor didn’t make the opening roster but was elevated to the gameday roster for Week 2 against Chicago and then promoted to the active roster for the past six games. He played one snap on offense – he didn’t touch the ball vs. the Jets – and 69 snaps on special teams, where he had one tackle.

With Taylor, the Packers have five running backs on the payroll. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have been the primary tandem all season, with Hill joining them as the three on the 53-man roster. Taylor has re-joined undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson on the 16-man practice squad.

The Packers will play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In last year’s finale at Detroit, with Jones inactive and Dillon getting limited reps, Taylor had the best day of his career with 11 rushes for 53 yards and one touchdown.

“Man, it meant a lot,” Taylor said a few days before he and Lauren were married in Memphis. “From going undrafted in 2020 and not playing at all, that kind of takes a toll on your confidence. I wasn’t able to be out there on the field and play the game that I’ve become accustomed to playing for 20-plus years. It was a struggle but being able to be successful in that Detroit game was an extreme confidence boost.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Are injuries really a problem for the Packers?

Run the Table 2.0? Easy comparison, impossible to repeat

Here’s why Aaron Rodgers has a healthy outlook

Packers activate Kylin Hill

Packers-Lions Wednesday injury report

How to Watch/Listen/Stream/Bet Packers vs. Lions

Trade deadline commentary: No trade, as usual, seals Rodgers’ fate

What channel is the Packers-Lions game on?