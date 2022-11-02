Packers-Lions Injury Report: Rodgers Practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers practiced on Wednesday, his first Wednesday practice since suffering an injured thumb on the final play of the Oct. 9 game against the Giants in London.

For each of the past three weeks, Rodgers sat out Wednesday, practiced as full participation on Thursday and Friday and played on Sunday.

Last week, Rodgers said the thumb wasn’t an issue as far as taking under-center snaps from center Josh Myers. Before Wednesday’s practice, LaFleur said the abundance of shotgun snaps was more because of what was working offensively.

“I always look at the efficiency under center, gun,” LaFleur said. “Every game plan could be a little bit different, but our efficiency in the gun has been pretty solid for the majority of the season. In fact, in some of the personnel groupings, our gun plays have been more effective than our under-center plays.”

Rodgers’ top receiver, Allen Lazard, who was inactive against Buffalo with a shoulder injury, returned to practice after sitting out all last week.

Five players did not practice: left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), left guard Elgton Jenkins (foot/knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Christian Watson (concussion) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle).

Against the Bills on Sunday night, Jenkins was inactive, Watson was injured on the opening series and Campbell went down before halftime. On Wednesday, Watson went through the opening stretch, a sign that he is progressing following a wicked shot after catching a screen.

Also, the Packers activated running back Kylin Hill (ACL) from injured reserve and designed linebacker Krys Barnes (ankle) for return from injured reserve. Barnes, who started 23 games the past two seasons, was injured in the opener at Minnesota. The Packers have 21 days to activate him to the roster or shut him down for the rest of the season.

This story will be updated.

