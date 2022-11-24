Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice.

Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.

“It is very similar to what we had this happen in 2019, where it seemed like everybody was getting sick,” LaFleur said before practice. “But I think our medical staff is doing a good job of staying on top of these guys, And guys, we’ve been testing them for everything, and if they’ve got the flu, then we’re keeping them out.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers went from limited to full participation due to his broken thumb.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and receiver Romeo Doubs didn’t practice and seem highly unlikely to play Sunday.

“He’s making progress,” LaFleur said of Campbell, who limped onto the practice field on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ injury list went from one player on Wednesday to 11 on Thursday but most of those additions were for veteran rest. Perhaps of note, starting receiver A.J. Brown didn’t participate due to illness and fellow starting receiver DeVonta Smith was limited with a knee injury.

Packers-Eagles Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), TE Robert Tonyan (illness), OT Rasheed Walker (illness).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), LB Krys Barnes (hand), S Tariq Carpenter (illness), K Mason Crosby (illness), S Rudy Ford (illness), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

Eagles

DNP: WR A.J. Brown (illness).

Limited: CB James Bradberry (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), RT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

