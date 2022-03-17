Packers Officially Re-Sign De’Vondre Campbell
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There have been some false starts in free agency this week, including by Za’Darius Smith, who backed out of a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
There were no such troubles with All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell agreed to re-sign with the Packers on Monday and officially put pen to paper on Thursday. It’s a five-year deal worth $50 million.
“In just one season, De'Vondre made an incredible impact on this team with his on-field performance and leadership,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in the official team announcement. “We are excited that he is returning to the Packers to build upon last year and help lead our defense in the years to come.”
Keeping Campbell, despite the team’s massive cap problems, was a coup for Gutekunst. No different than getting him on a one-year, $2 million deal in June.
The Packers almost certainly wouldn’t have finished with 13 wins if not for Campbell providing the linebacker play the team had lacked for years – decades, even. Even while sitting out the season finale against Detroit, Campbell finished fifth in the NFL with 101 solo tackles and seventh with 145 total tackles.
Campbell was the only linebacker in the league with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He tackled running backs. He covered tight ends. He was the glue to the defense.
According to Sports Info Solutions, 30 linebackers had 100-plus tackles. Of that group, Campbell ranked second with 4.5 yards allowed per target allowed in the passing game and first with a missed tackle rate of 3.3 percent.
Campbell was a welcome – and welcomed – addition to the Packers, something he felt immediately as well as when he first met quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the start of training camp.
“I’ve been a couple different places at this point and it’s little things,” Campbell said late in the season. “I remember my first day of training camp, I was sitting on the ground stretching and Aaron came up and introduced himself to me. At first, I was like, ‘Is he joking? I know who you are.’ It’s little things like that, like, nobody being too big. It’s just a blessing and an honor to be a part of such a historical organization. I’m just thankful.”
Campbell, who will turn 29 on July 1, had to swallow one-year deals with Arizona in 2020 and Green Bay in 2021 to get what he thought he was worth along.
“Everybody just kind of counted me out,” Campbell said in January. “I dealt with a lot of stuff last year in Arizona that I never talked about because nobody really cares. At the end of the day, people just care about results. I was just honest with myself. I was injured. I didn’t feel like I played the best, but I didn’t feel like I played terrible, but that’s not what everybody else thought.
“Honestly, I don’t really care about other people’s opinions but I just knew what was at stake, so I bet on myself, as I always will. I just felt like I needed to put myself in the best position to succeed, and not where I’m trying to learn three or four different positions at one time, because that’s tough on anybody. I wanted to go somewhere where I just had a simple job responsibility and I was just allowed to play football and be me, and that’s what the Packers told me they would let me do. They kept their word and I kept mine.”
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
