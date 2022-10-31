Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost. Again. If losses to the Jets, Giants and Commanders were surprises, Sunday night’s 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills was as predictable as April showers, May flowers and first-round receivers in mock drafts.

The Packers trailed 24-7 at halftime. Really, not much that happened thereafter holds much relevance. Aaron Jones had a big night against a defense that rarely lined up with the intention of stopping the run. Jaire Alexander had a big night, too, but was unable to cover Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at the same time.

The passing game was typically feeble. The tackling was atypically terrible.

The Packers hadn’t run the ball in weeks – they were the most pass-heavy team the previous three games – so they took the opposite approach on Sunday. Running the ball and playing keepaway can help keep the team close but, at the end of the day, limiting Josh Allen’s possessions also limits Aaron Rodgers’ possessions – not ideal when down by three scores.

“I think we’ve got to find that balance,” coach Matt LaFleur said, singing a similar tune but with different lyrics. “I was super-proud of our ability to come off the football. I think everybody was blocking hard – tight ends, running backs, receivers. The runners were running hard. I thought Aaron did a fantastic job getting us in and out of good looks. But I also think that we have to be able to mix it up a little bit.”

Defensively, the Packers finally played a good second half. Unfortunately, they were trounced in the first half. Maybe Allen had gotten bored, much to the pleasure of those who bet on the Packers as 10.5-point underdogs.

Here’s our Week 8 report card.