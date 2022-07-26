Packers Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Before Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers continue to tinker with their roster, with the signing of offensive lineman Ty Clary making it four additions in the past week.

Clary started 39 games over five seasons at Arkansas, including five starts as a super-senior in 2021. In 2020, he started five games at right guard and two at center. In 2018 and 2019, he got the nod 22 times at center.

Versatility was his calling card at Arkansas, and that should fit right in with the Packers.

“It was a little stressful, but it was fun going out there and playing a little tackle then going from guard back to center,” Clary said after playing center, right guard and right tackle during an early-season victory over Georgia Southern. “I played guard and center before, but it was fun. I felt like it was a good game. It’s all about just trying to help the team, really.”

Clary went undrafted and signed with the Miami Dolphins but was waived/injured because of a shoulder injury.

Due to the shoulder, he did not test at pro day. He measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 299 pounds.

Clary has plenty of athletic DNA. His father played soccer at John Brown University, his mom competed on the swim team at John Brown and a grandfather played cornerback at Arkansas A&M.

A native of Fayetteville, Ark., Clary was a walk-on at his hometown school. He took a blueshirt offer over scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati and Kansas.

“As long as I can remember, I've always gone to Hog games," he told NWAOnline.com at the time. "We've always had season tickets. So that's where I've always wanted to play. It was really like a dream come true to get the opportunity.”

Clary is the fourth addition in a week and third player from a Monday workout, joining receiver Osirus Mitchell, a 6-foot-5 player who had a strong season in the USFL, and safety Dallin Leavitt, who has a noteworthy history with Rich Bisaccia. Previously, they signed all-USFL tight end Sal Cannella.

When the Packers make the signings of Clary and Mitchell official later in the day, they’ll have to make two more roster moves to get back to the 90-man limit.

The first practice of training camp is set for Wednesday.