Packers Sign Tight End to Fill Out 90-Man Roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed one of the four players they worked out this week but it wasn’t receiver John Brown.

Instead, according to a team source, they signed tight end Sal Cannella, who recently was selected to the all-USFL team.

Listed by the New Orleans Breakers as 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he ranked sixth overall and first among tight ends in the USFL with 34 receptions, which he turned into 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Cannella played at Auburn from 2017 through 2019 and caught 25 passes during those three seasons. He went undrafted and unsigned in 2020. He was selected in the 34th round of the USFL Draft.

Cannella has a good opportunity with the Packers. The unit’s best player, Robert Tonyan, is coming off a torn ACL. He might not be cleared for Day 1 of training camp. Veteran Marcedes Lewis is the blocker and former third-round pick Josiah Deguara is viewed more as a fullback than a tight end.

The 25-year-old Cannella shows the importance of having a developmental league, whether it’s the USFL or the XFL, to give talented players a huge volume of snaps for NFL scouts to watch.

A story by FoxSports.com, featuring thoughts of NFL talent evaluators, listed eight players competing in the USFL playoffs who were worthy of a shot in the NFL. Cannella was among them.

“Cannella has a long wingspan and does a nice job creating separation in confined spaces such as the red zone. And he’s an able blocker in the run game,” read the story.

A native of Schaumburg, Ill., Cannella was the No. 1-ranked tight end coming out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College in 2016. At Auburn, he played tight end in 2017, tight end and receiver in 2018 and receiver in 2019, when he caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Cannella wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school and he was ignored at Scottsdale, despite his performance. He e-mailed coach after coach after coach – multiple times – before finally catching the attention of then-Auburn tight ends coach Scott Fountain.

“I remember him telling me on my visit, ‘Yeah, I remember your email. I kept getting it, and I didn’t open it until like the fourth time you sent it,’” Cannella recalled to AL.com. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, persistence.’”

His attitude then should work for him now when the Packers hit the practice field for the first time on July 27.

“Nothing’s given,” Cannella said in the AL.com story. “Nothing’s given. I’ve still got a lot to prove. I feel like I can show him a lot. That’s how I go about it every day. I know nothing’s given. I just go out there every day and just show you what I can do and give you a reason to play me.”