Packers Sign Safety Willing to ‘Run Through Wall’ for Bisaccia

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring a late move, the Green Bay Packers will take a 90-man roster into training camp with the signing of safety Dallin Leavitt.

Leavitt, as was the case with cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Rico Gafford, comes to Green Bay with a history with first-year special teams coordinator.

Leavitt signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before a late-season promotion, then played in 40 games the past three seasons.

“I’m the dude nobody talks about, nobody sees, nobody cares about,” Leavitt said in 2019. “Then you turn on the film and it’s, `Who’s that?’”

In 2021, he played in 16 games and made his first NFL start. He had 23 tackles and two passes defensed on defense and, perhaps most importantly, a team-high 12 tackles on special teams.

“He’s taking on two guys, spinning off of them and making the tackle,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “He’s taking on three guys, spinning off them, throwing somebody and making a tackle. He’s forcing people out of bounds. He’s taking people out of their lanes.”

If Bisaccia had a say in bringing Leavitt to Green Bay, Leavitt no doubt pounced on the opportunity. The two had formed a bond with the Raiders.

"My relationship with Rich is a little bit different than just player-coach," Leavitt told Raiders.com. "He's somebody that I trust in other areas of my life as well, so that part has allowed me to fully invest in what he's telling me to do as a player as well. When you have a personal relationship with someone, you're willing to run through a wall for them."

Leavitt started his collegiate career at BYU before spending his final two seasons at Utah State. He was an honorable mention on the all-Mountain West team as a senior in 2017, when he had 94 tackles and four interceptions.

At Utah State’s pro day before the 2018 draft, he measured 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.56 seconds.

Leavitt, who will turn 28 on Aug. 8, will wear No. 6.