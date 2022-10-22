Road Games Mean Different Challenge for Alexander

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After locking up Garrett Wilson last week, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is up for another challenge this week.

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off back-to-back seasons of 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. While he is third on the team in receptions to start this season, he is a legit No. 1 receiver.

So, yes, Alexander would like to match up on McLaurin.

“Yeah, that’d be cool to do,” Alexander said.

He said he hasn’t lobbied defensive coordinator Joe Barry for the opportunity. It was at the urging of Alexander and some of the defense’s other veteran leaders that Barry took a more aggressive approach on defense that included Alexander largely shadowing Wilson, the New York Jets’ standout rookie.

While the Packers lost 27-10, it had nothing to do with the play of the secondary. Thanks in large part to Alexander’s dominance, Green Bay allowed 99 net passing yards.

“17 [Wilson] last week, he’s an up-and-coming, really good player,” Barry said. “Specifically with Ja, I thought Ja played outstanding last week. I think he’s fully capable of that every week. He was really, really in a good place.”

According to Zebra Sports, Wilson was in the game for 11 of Zach Wilson’s 18 pass attempts. Alexander:

- Covered Wilson in man coverage six times.

- Lined up over Wilson in zone coverage three times.

- Lined up over someone else two times.

Wilson caught 1-of-5 passes for 8 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander had more pass breakups (three) than he allowed completions to Wilson (zero). Led by Alexander, the Packers limited Wilson to an average of 2.1 yards of separation, least of any receiver in the league in Week 6, according to Zebra.

“It feels good, man,” Alexander said of the feeling of locking down a high-quality receiver, “but I didn’t play my best performance. I should have had three interceptions. I’d rather not talk about that.”

Those should-have-been interceptions came on the passes defensed. Nonetheless, Alexander’s fire burned hotter with every suffocating snap.

“From the first PBU and then I’m in their face yelling at them,” Alexander said. “That’s when I know. And then Lambeau backs me up with the loudness.”

Alexander said he can sense his opponent feeling defeated.

“Oh, yeah, most definitely,” he said. “Any receiver that I’m following in Lambeau, it’s going to be a long day because I get my energy from Lambeau.”

There will be no Lambeau Field this week or the next three weeks. The Packers are embarking on a three-game road trip. On Sunday, it’s the Commanders featuring McLaurin. Next week, it’s the powerful Buffalo Bills, who feature receiver Stefon Diggs. The following week, it’s at the Detroit Lions, who feature receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The 25-year-old Alexander has learned his lessons about road games. One stood out. On Oct. 6, 2019, the Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-24, but Amari Cooper caught 11 passes for a career-high 226 yards and one touchdown.

“On the road, man, it’s a little different,” Alexander said. “You’ve got to conserve a little more energy because the opposing fans’ energy, they can take it away from you. You’ve got to be a little more composed. I learned that when we played Dallas in 2019. I was so amped up for that game following Amari Cooper and I almost tired myself out. I learned that the hard way.”

