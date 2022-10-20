After Latest Injury, Watkins Ready for ‘Something Better’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers in hopes of staying healthy and penning the next chapter of his career.

Instead, it was the same old story. Watkins made it through only two games.

After a big game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, Watkins injured a hamstring at practice. Watkins landed on injured reserve, marking the fourth time in five years the former No. 4 overall pick missed at least four games.

“Very (disappointing),” Watkins said after returning to practice on Wednesday, “because I had a great camp and then had a great game and then to have that, it was like, ‘Man, dang.’ I thought it was all going well. But I’ve been there before.

“I think it’s part of the journey. When adversity strikes, I think God sets you up for something better later. It made me focus back on my body and [being] in tune with myself, and I handled it well. This is the fastest I ever recovered from a hamstring injury, three weeks, so that’s a great feeling. So, mentally, I’m good and I just can’t wait to go back out there, blocking, catching balls and doing whatever I can to help the team.”

The Packers can’t wait, either. The last time Watkins played, he caught three passes for 93 yards and helped fuel the best rushing attack of the season. Without Watkins, the Packers lost the last two games, scoring a dismal 10 points in a home loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Before practice, coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the possibility that Watkins could return for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. That, however, is Watkins’ plan.

“I felt great. I’m preparing to play,” he said. “That’s my goal. After that, the coach is going to evaluate me, the trainers, if they give me the OK to play, how many snaps they allow me to play. If they don’t, I might be upset but, at the same time, I know they know what they’re doing, and I’m pretty sure they’re looking at the bigger picture, but I’m preparing to play.”

For some players coming back from injuries, such as running back Kylin Hill, the three-week window to return to the roster is the equivalent of training camp and a time to gain confidence that the injury has healed. For Watkins, most of that process already happened. He said he cut it loose last week, so this week isn’t about making sure the hamstring is fit to play in a game.

“I know I can pretty much move. I’m not really worried about running full speed,” Watkins said. “I think it’s just the mentality, the mindset, getting back in the groove of catch and run, making a move. I think that’s critical. And the going and getting hit, getting that block, and how long can I do those things. I’ve got to get in shape, and that’s what I’m doing this week: pushing myself to where I’ve got to make sure I can play. I don’t want to have a doubt to where oh, this and that. I‘ve got to go, make sure nothing’s going to happen or I’m going to go out there and have it happen again.”

For Watkins, it can’t happen again. When he signed in free agency, the goal was a win-win relationship. Watkins was the first receiver selected in 2014 and had his lone 1,000-yard season in 2015. Since then, Green Bay is his fourth team. He hasn’t finished with 700 yards, let alone 1,000. So, the 29-year-old needed a big season to show he was a viable performer.

The Packers, of course, needed Watkins to pick up at least some of the slack created by the offseason trade of Davante Adams.

Instead, Watkins was hurt. Again. Over the last six-plus seasons, he’s missed 31 of a possible 103 games. Meanwhile, the Packers have sputtered on offense, entering this week ranked 24th in scoring.

Watkins showed he could be an impact player vs. Chicago. The key is to do it this week, next week, the week after that and so on.

“When things like that happen, it’s out of your control,” Watkins said. “Very upset but, at the same time, I always think like, man, it’s part of the journey. Good things happen when you go and have adversity, so my job is to come back stronger, healthier and try to will my way to stay healthy through the rest of the season and come back and make the plays that I’m used to making.”

Six Facts About Packers-Commanders The Green Bay Packers will face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. Here are six quick-hitting notes to get you ready.

In Command The Packers could use this blast from the past: In seven career starts against Washington, including the 2015 playoffs, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes vs. one interception, good for a 107.0 passer rating. Under Pressure Powered by their three first-round picks on the defensive line, the Commanders are fourth in sack rate (10.0 percent) while the Packers are fifth (9.27). On the other side of the ball, Washington is sixth in sack rate allowed (9.91 percent). Green Bay is in the middle of the pack but has allowed the second-most sacks (10) on third down. Speaking of Third Down These are two of the best third-down defenses in the NFL. The Packers are first in the league with a conversion rate allowed of 26.6 percent while the Commanders are third at 31.7 percent. Those powerful pass rushes are a big reason. The reason why these defenses aren’t even close to ranking in the top 10 in points allowed is first down. The Packers rank 24th with 5.92 yards allowed per play on first down while the Commanders are 31st with 7.02 yards. That sums up how the Packers allowed just 1-of-11 on third down vs. the Jets but gave up 17 points on defense, anyway. Backup Plan Usually, it’s good news to go against a backup quarterback. Maybe not for the Packers. Commanders starter Carson Wentz is 22nd in passer rating, 28th in yards per attempt and 30th in interception but is out after finger surgery. Taylor Heinicke will get the start. He started last year’s game at Lambeau Field. While the Packers won 24-10, Heinicke threw for 268 yards and ran for 95 more. Three-Headed Monster The Commanders have a three-back rotation. Rookie Brian Robinson, who missed the first four games of the season after being shot, started at Chicago on Thursday and rushed for 60 yards and one touchdown. Do-it-all Antonio Gibson topped 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in each of his first two seasons. J.D. McKissic has 24 receptions after catching 80 passes in 2020. Commanders coach Ron Rivera liked the approach last week against Chicago in which Robinson brought the power to set up Gibson’s speed. The Great/Awful Packers Pass Defense Through six games, the Packers are No. 1 in the NFL with 164.0 passing yards allowed per game. That’s great. What’s not so great? Even after a solid week last week, the Packers are still last (or tied for last) in the NFL in completion percentage allowed (70.9 percent), interceptions (one) and passes defensed (12). Added together, the Packers are 23rd with an opponent passer rating of 97.0.

