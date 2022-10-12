Rodgers Misses Practice With Injured Thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as they started prep for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets.

Rodgers suffered an injured thumb when he was “rocked” before firing a Hail Mary at the end of the loss to the New York Giants.

“I don’t think we have much concern as far as gameday,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Said Rodgers after the game, “I think I’m going to be fine.”

With the team working inside the Don Hutson on a soggy Wednesday, Rodgers, receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (unknown) were the only players not to practice.

Watson, who already has missed time with knee and hamstring injuries, was hurt on what LaFleur thought should have been defensive holding.

“When these guys get tugged, that kind of stuff happens,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is, and I know he’ll work hard to get back as soon as possible.”

Just last week, Watson was hoping to continue his development with Rodgers so he could be a bigger part of the offense.

“Me and Romeo, we are trying to grow each and every day and learn from him and grow with him,” he said. “Obviously, being rookies and being new, we’re progressing – sometimes slowly, a little more slowly than we’re supposed to – but I think we’re really getting it down. The goal for us is to grow as much as possible and be as successful as possible. Hopefully, we’re able to get to that point where we’re able to see a lot more of 12 out there with us.”

Running back Kylin Hill made his practice debut following the torn ACL sustained while returning a kickoff at Arizona on Oct. 28, 2021. The Packers will have three weeks to add him to the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who was inactive last week due to an injured quad, returned.

