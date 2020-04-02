PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

SI.com Mock: Packers Take Receiver in First Round

Bill Huber

In a three-round mock draft by SI.com’s Kevin Hanson, the Green Bay Packers selected Baylor receiver Denzel Mims in the first round.

“The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal this offseason, but Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps outside of Davante Adams,” Hanson wrote. “Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock as much as Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.”

RELATED: BILL’S NINTH SEVEN-ROUND MOCK

Mims is our fifth-ranked receiver and 25th-best player overall. Mims narrowly missed finishing his career with 3,000 receiving yards. He had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

“My contested catching and my blocking,” he said of what separates him from a stacked group of receivers. “I’d say my blocking stands out on film. I'd say that I take pride in it. I love to block. I'm not a selfish guy.”

The Packers entered the draft with needs at offensive tackle and inside linebacker, which he took care of with the second- and third-round picks.

Green Bay has 10 selections in this year’s draft, which starts in three weeks. It has one pick in each of the first five rounds, three in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL THREE-ROUND MOCK.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Mock Draft 9.0: Just Like Free Agency, It’s LB, OT, WR

In free agency, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signed a linebacker, offensive tackle and receiver. I did the same with the first three picks.

Bill Huber

Packer Central’s NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects

With three weeks to go until the start of this year's NFL Draft, here is our list of the Top 100 prospects.

Bill Huber

NFL Insists 2020 Season Will Be Played as Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL will make some changes to the draft, but a spokesman say it's not time for contingency plans on a modified regular season just yet.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Meet Jerry Jeudy: Verb, Highlight Reel, Draft’s Most Unique Talent

From the kids in football-crazed Southeast Florida to the best of the NFL present and past, Jeudy has captured the attention of great receivers.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin’s explosive Jonathan Taylor checks in at No. 4 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: Zack Moss

Utah’s bruising Zack Moss checks in at No. 5 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: J.K. Dobbins

Ohio State’s big-play, big-game J.K. Dobbins checks in at No. 2 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: D’Andre Swift

Georgia’s do-it-all D’Andre Swift checks in at No. 1 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: Best of the Rest

This group of 10 running backs is led by a prospects who might be viewed as the best in the draft by some teams but off the board by others.

Bill Huber

Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: Cam Akers

Florida State’s Cam Akers checks in at No. 3 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber