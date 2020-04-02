SI.com Mock: Packers Take Receiver in First Round

In a three-round mock draft by SI.com’s Kevin Hanson, the Green Bay Packers selected Baylor receiver Denzel Mims in the first round.

“The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal this offseason, but Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps outside of Davante Adams,” Hanson wrote. “Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock as much as Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.”

Mims is our fifth-ranked receiver and 25th-best player overall. Mims narrowly missed finishing his career with 3,000 receiving yards. He had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

“My contested catching and my blocking,” he said of what separates him from a stacked group of receivers. “I’d say my blocking stands out on film. I'd say that I take pride in it. I love to block. I'm not a selfish guy.”

The Packers entered the draft with needs at offensive tackle and inside linebacker, which he took care of with the second- and third-round picks.

Green Bay has 10 selections in this year’s draft, which starts in three weeks. It has one pick in each of the first five rounds, three in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.

