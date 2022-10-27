Watch: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following three consecutive losses, the Green Bay Packers need to turn around their season. They could hardly finder a bigger obstacle in the way than the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is 5-1 and coming off its bye. Aside from the one loss at Miami, the Bills have dominated. They are No. 1 in the NFL in total offense and total defense. The Bills have scored 12 more touchdowns than their opponents, the biggest differential in the NFL.

Offensively, quarterback Josh Allen is the NFL MVP favorite with his combined 19 rushing and passing touchdowns. He has four more touchdowns by himself in six games than the Packers have in total in seven.

“He plays the game with a lot of passion, no fear, and he’s on his way to creating his own legacy and, obviously, in the MVP conversation after seven weeks,” two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers said.

Defensively, the Bills are No. 1 in the league in the big-ticket items of points allowed and takeaways. They’re also No. 1 in rushing yards per attempt and interception percentage.

“They’ve been super-opportunistic, gotten a lot of tipped balls and they’ve got great ball skills, specifically in the back end,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve done a really good job at the line of scrimmage. If they’re not hitting the quarterback, it seems to be they get their hands up.”

The Bills have a star-studded roster, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis on the receiving end of Allen’s passes, and ageless Von Miller and ballhawking Jordan Poyer leading a dominant defense. On paper, that defense should have its way with the Rodgers-led Packers attack, which ranks a feeble 23rd in scoring.

“It's Aaron Rodgers, man,” Poyer told reporters in Buffalo. “Any time he’s lining up back there at quarterback, you better be on your stuff because that’s a Hall of Fame quarterback, arguably one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.”

Green Bay is 0-6 all-time in Buffalo.

