GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and potential MVP Jalen Hurts will take center stage when the Green Bay Packers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Hurts has emerged as a star this year with 15 touchdowns, three interceptions and a fourth-ranked passer rating of 106.5. Including eight rushing touchdowns, Hurts has accounted for 23 total touchdowns. His play is a big reason why the Eagles are an NFL-best 9-1.

A second-round pick in 2020, Hurts’ first significant action came at Lambeau Field in Week 12 of his rookie season. Coming off the bench in place of struggling Carson Wentz, Hurts was 5-of-12 passing for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added another 29 yards on five rushes. He’s started all 29 of his appearances since that game.

“I’d say that he’s matured quite a bit,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “I think they’ve got a better team around him, as well, just collectively as a whole. This is one of the top offensive lines in the National Football League. They’ve got three stud receivers. The backs are really productive. So, it is a complete unit. And they do a good job of just presenting some run-pass conflicts from an offensive standpoint.”

Wrestling with a broken thumb, Rodgers is fourth in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes but is just 19th with a 64.6 percent completion rate and 12th with a 93.2 rating. His struggles are a big reason why the Packers are 4-7 and their playoff hopes are on life support.

Rodgers will be throwing into the teeth of the best pass defense in the NFL. The Eagles are No. 1 with an opponent passer rating of 69.9, an improvement by almost 27 points compared to last year. At home, that rating dips to 60.9.

“They’re dangerous to throw at at all times,” LaFleur said.

During his first three seasons, LaFleur’s teams were a dominant 39-10. He’s been unable to right the ship this year, though. Meanwhile, second-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is the favorite to win Coach of the Year. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has made a series of big-splash additions, including trading for receiver A.J. Brown and building a formidable defense.

In 2016, a primetime victory at Philadelphia kicked off “run the table.” The Packers had four wins with six games to go in 2016 and have four wins with six games to go this season.

“I hope so. I hope so,” Rodgers said of a repeat. “We had a good stretch there. We played some good football teams and some division opponents, as well, and got on a hot streak on offense. Now, that Philly team, I believe, was 5-5. Not, what are they, 9-1? So, a little bit stiffer challenge in 2022 than 2016.”

Both teams are relatively healthy. With De'Vondre Campbell practicing for the first time since injuring a knee at Buffalo on Oct. 30, only receiver Romeo Doubs didn’t practice for the Packers on Friday. Only two members of the Eagles are on their injury report due to injuries.

