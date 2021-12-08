Week 14 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

From SI.com’s Michael Fabiano, here’s the fantasy football perspective on Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his last 10 starts against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 22 touchdown passes vs. just one interception.

That’s given the Packers a huge advantage in the rivalry, and it should give Rodgers’ owners in fantasy football an advantage in their matchups this week.

Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano’s “Start 'Em, Sit 'Em” series listed Rodgers among his starters at quarterback.

“Rodgers has been red hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 59.8 fantasy points over his last two games after posting two stinkers in his previous contests,” Fabiano wrote. “He's a virtual must-start against the Bears, who have allowed 20 touchdown passes and the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. That includes Rodgers, who beat them for 23.7 points back in Week 6.”

While Rodgers should start, running back AJ Dillon probably should take a seat on the bench. Chicago’s defense ranks in the middle of the fantasy pack against running backs.

“Dillon will be a flex starter for a lot of fans this week, but can he sustain a 40-plus percent touch share with Aaron Jones back in the mix? I have my doubts,” Fabiano wrote. “While I do expect the duo to split work, I can also see the touch total teetering back in favor of Jones now that he should be closer to (if not) 100%. At best, Dillon should be seen as a risk-reward starter against the Bears.”

At tight end, Chicago’s Cole Kmet should be in the lineup.

“Kmet has scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last four games, and he’s eighth in targets at the position over the last five weeks,” Fabiano noted. “With four teams on a bye at a thin position, Kmet is worth starting against the Packers for managers in need. Their defense has allowed 11-plus fantasy points to the position six times, including four tight ends who have had 17-plus points against them.”

In the weekly projections, Rodgers is No. 11 among quarterbacks, Jones is 13th and Dillon is 29th among running backs, and Davante Adams is No. 2 among receivers.

Next Story

