Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Josh Jacobs climbs the running back rankings with a plus matchup vs. the Chiefs.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

WEEK 14 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: December 8, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

SI Recommends

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

More Fantasy coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lincoln riley
College Football

Lincoln Riley Addresses OU Fans After Leaving for USC

Riley: "I understand they’re disappointed that we left."

Pitt OC Mark Whipple speaks to QB Kenny Pickett.
College Football

Nebraska Announces Hire of Former Pitt OC Mark Whipple

He helped engineer a huge turnaround of the Pitt offense over the last few years.

sherryta-freeman-100-influential
College

How Lafayette College’s First Black Woman AD Sherryta Freeman Is Making an Impact

Through the university's updated diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Freeman is providing representation for the student athletes around her and empowering the future Black women in athletic leadership.

atp-awards-mailbag-2021-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Handing Out the 2021 Year-End ATP Awards

Handing out the hardware for the 2021 ATP season for MVP, newcomer, comeback player, match of the year and more.

RB_StartSit_120821 (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Running Backs

Javonte Williams has been on fire and should stay red hot this week against the Lions.

GENERAL_StartSit_120821
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

Sports Illustrated unveils the SI99, a ranking of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation.

Clint Frazier celebrates after a hit
Play
Extra Mustard

Clint Frazier Won’t Stop Poking Fun at the Yankees

He’s not broken up about getting booted from New York.