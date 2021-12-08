Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Javonte Williams vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been on absolute fire, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in two straight games including 29.8 points in a loss to the Chiefs. Regardless of the status of Melvin Gordon, Williams should remain in all starting lineups when the Broncos host the Lions. Their lowly defense has surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per contest to opposing running backs this season.

Start ‘Em

Josh Jacobs at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs has put up two big stat lines in a row, scoring a combined 43.2 fantasy points while seeing a 45% touch share. He should continue to see a big workload, as the Raiders have lost Kenyan Drake for the season. That meant more targets for Jacobs last week, and we should see more of the same against a Chiefs defense that’s allowed the eighth-most total yards to runners.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Edwards-Helaire might be in a backfield committee with Darrel Williams when it comes to snaps, but CEH saw a 43.6% touch share last week (Williams - 20.5%). The LSU product should be considered a solid No. 2 fantasy runner this week, as the Chiefs will face a Raiders defense that’s allowed 18 touchdowns and the third-most points per game to backs.

Chuba Hubbard vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard is back atop the Panthers depth chart with Christian McCaffrey out for the season, and I like him as a No. 2 fantasy back against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to enemy runners, and a total of 11 have scored over 14 fantasy points against them. That includes Hubbard, who had 14.1 points against them back in Week 8.

Sony Michel at Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): If the Rams are unable to use Darrell Henderson (thigh), Michel would become a solid No. 2 fantasy runner. Last week, he led the Rams with 66 snaps played and averaged more than five yards per rush. The Cardinals defense will be a far more formidable opponent, but the Rams offense should still allow Michel a ton of volume in what could be a high-scoring game.

More Starts

· Alexander Mattison vs. Steelers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

· Elijah Mitchell at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Devonta Freeman at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

· Devonta Freeman at Browns ($5,700)

· D’Onta Foreman vs. Jaguars ($5,100)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ezekiel Elliott at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): You likely have to start Zeke this week, so consider this a warning (or sit in daily action). Over his last four games, Elliott hasn’t averaged more than 3.6 yards per rush as he continues to deal with a barking knee. He’s also scored fewer than 13 fantasy points in four of his last six contests. Washington has allowed just 46.5 rushing yards to backs in their last four games, too.

Sit ‘Em

James Robinson vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Much like Elliott, Robinson is likely to be in many starting lineups this week. Keep in mind though that he’s clearly not at 100 percent as he continues to deal with heel and knee problems. He also lost touches to Carlos Hyde last weekend after a fumble landed him in Urban Meyers’ doghouse. The Titans have been tough on running backs lately too, so temper expectations this week.

A.J. Dillon vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Dillon will be a flex starter for a lot of fans this week, but can he sustain a 40-plus percent touch share with Aaron Jones back in the mix? I have my doubts. While I do expect the duo to split work, I can also see the touch total teetering back in favor of Jones now that he should be closer to (if not) 100%. At best, Dillon should be seen as a risk-reward starter against the Bears.

Jamaal Williams at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams led the Lions backs in snaps and touches last week, but he was able to muster just 80 total yards and no touchdowns in a win over the Vikings. His volume will certainly keep Williams in the flex conversation with four teams on a bye and injuries galore, but fantasy fans might want to temper expectations against a Broncos defense that can be tough on backs.

Mike Davis at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Davis is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 16.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Buccaneers. I wouldn’t chase the points, though, even in a revenge game against the Panthers. Their defense has been tough on opposing running backs, allowing just eight total touchdowns and the second-fewest points per game to the position. At best, he’ll be a bad, desperation flex option.

More Sits

· Kareem Hunt vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Devin Singletary at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

· Tevin Coleman vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

· James Robinson at Titans ($5,800)

· Kareem Hunt vs. Ravens ($5,600)

