With Playoffs at Stake, Packers Face Huge Challenge vs. Lions’ Offense

If the Green Bay Packers can beat the Detroit Lions, they’ll earn a spot in the playoffs. It won’t be easy against Detroit’s high-powered offense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers just demolished the Minnesota Vikings’ high-octane attack. They’ll have to do it again – and perhaps play even better – against the Detroit Lions with a spot in the NFL playoffs on the line.

The Lions enter Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field ranked fourth with 27.1 points per game. It is a big-time attack that is third with 383.6 yards per game as well as fourth in the red zone and third in goal-to-go.

After limiting the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson to one catch and intercepting Kirk Cousins three times on Sunday, they’ll have to contend with a Detroit passing attack that has mastered the NFL’s ultimate winning recipe of making big plays while avoiding big mistakes.

The Lions rank fourth with 56 completions of 20-plus yards and fifth with 7.33 yards per dropback. That’s explosive. And yet they’re second in interception percentage (1.26) and third in sack percentage (4.15).

Few people mention Jared Goff as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks but he’s got Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota’s Cousins beat in passer rating (100.2, seventh in the league), touchdowns (29, fourth) and yards per attempt (7.62, eighth).

“He’s in this mode right now where you feel like anytime you dial up a pass, he’s going to find us somebody,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Goff threw three touchdown passes vs. Chicago on Sunday. “He’s going to find the throw, he’s going to get it to the guy that’s open and that’s a great feeling, man, to feel your quarterback is in that mode. Here’s what we know about Goff, man, you give him just a minute to see it, he can put it on the spot.”

Even with the trade-deadline deal that sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota, Goff has an abundance of weapons – especially compared to Week 9, when Detroit eked out a 15-9 victory over the Packers at Ford Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the business. He’s seventh in the league with 100 receptions and 12th with 1,112 receiving yards. According to Pro Football Focus, 77 receivers have been targeted at least 50 times. In that group, he ranks seventh with a 76.9 percent catch rate, sixth with 2.48 yards per route, 12th with 5.2 YAC per reception and 10th with a 114.0 passer rating.

“This guy, he is a tough competitor,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He is a dog. His ability to win his one-on-ones, to make tough catches, to get YAC, he’s a scrappy dude. I think he’s got a great rapport with Jared and they’ve made a lot of plays together. You look at the supporting cast around him, it’s getting better and better.”

Two big-play threats, veteran D.J. Chark and rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams, weren’t available for the first matchup. Chark is averaging 18.1 yards per reception. Over the last five games, he has three games of at least 94 yards and five catches of 28-plus yards. Williams, who suffered a torn ACL while at Alabama a year ago, has one catch for 41 yards and one rush for 40 yards.

The running back tandem of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift is excellent. Williams is the same guy and runner he was in Green Bay. Williams needs 6 yards to reach 1,000 and leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns. He’s only averaging 4.0 yards per carry but he’s going to get what’s blocked and a bit more. Few people enjoy the sport more than Williams. The more punishment, the better. Swift is averaging 5.6 yards per rush, added 41 receptions and scored eight total touchdowns.

“It’s just my type of game,” Williams said in looking ahead to this week. “It’s cold and I like cold. It’s going to be great in Green Bay.”

The offensive line, consisting of left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Evan Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell, is excellent. Sewell, last year’s first-round pick, is a physical force and has the potential to be a 10-year Pro Bowler. Green Bay’s defensive front was productive against a Vikings line that was down two starters; big games from Preston Smith and Kenny Clark will be requirements.

“We know they've got one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League,” LaFleur said. “I would say Detroit and Philly, those are arguably the two best.”

The wild card is turnovers. Green Bay has forced 12 the past four weeks – as many as the first 12 games combined. Detroit has a league-low 15 giveaways. What a breakdown: In eight wins, it’s had one turnover. In eight losses, it’s had 14.

“A big reason why we’ve won these last four games is the turnover battle,” LaFleur said. “When you’re on the right side of that, it gives you a much better opportunity. Conversely, when we hit that skid, and for the majority of the season, we were losing that turnover battle and it just makes it hard. And so, we’ve just got to capitalize on those opportunities, try to continue to be very mindful of the ball and go after the ball and contest catches.”

