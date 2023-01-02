NFL Announces Date, Time for Packers-Lions Finale

There’s plenty at stake for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions for their season-ending showdown at Lambeau Field. The NFL put the game in a featured spot.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night with a trip to the NFL playoffs on the line.

The NFL announced its Week 18 schedule on Monday afternoon, with Packers-Lions at 7:20 p.m.

The Packers (8-8) have won four consecutive games to dig their way out of a 4-8 hole and put themselves in position to earn a fourth consecutive playoff berth under coach Matt LaFleur. Having gotten all the help they needed, including the Cleveland Browns knocking off the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Packers will be in with a win.

It’s not so cut and dried for the Lions (8-8). Because they lost to the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the season, they’ll need the Seahawks (8-8) to lose at home to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon to have a shot to get in by beating the Packers.

So, oddly, the ninth-place Packers control their destiny while the seventh-place Seahawks and eighth-place Lions do not.

“The fact that we came back from 4-8 and put ourselves in the position to make the playoffs is pretty special,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Sunday. “Now, I believe that a lot has happened in our favor and that’s pretty obvious. Every game that needed to go our way just about went our way. …

“I know not many people in that locker room – and definitely not many people of you people – believed we’d be sitting here at 8-8 controlling our own destiny going into Week 18. It’s pretty special.”

The Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit in December. Rodgers threw three interceptions in that game. It was Green Bay’s fifth consecutive loss and sent it to 3-6. For Detroit, the victory kicked off its season-ending stretch of seven wins in nine games following a 1-6 start.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates, and I hope we just dig deep and find a way,” Rodgers said at the time. “We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that.”

The Packers are favored for the rematch.

