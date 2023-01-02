Packers Report Card: Grades From Victory Over Vikings

The Green Bay Packers scored a touchdown in all three phases in routing the Minnesota Vikings. Here is the weekly report card.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The highest compliment you can give a coach is his team played complementary football. That was the case for Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers in a 41-17 romp over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The special teams scored a touchdown on Keisean Nixon’s 105-yard kickoff return. The defense scored a touchdown on Darnell Savage’s 75-yard pick-six. Aaron Rodgers ran for one touchdown and threw for another and Aaron Jones topped 100 rushing yards. The defense produced four takeaways and had a goal-line stand.

“You talk about four turnovers and getting 28 points off of that, that’s just going to give you a great chance to win the game,” LaFleur said afterward.

This marked the first time the Packers had a kickoff-return touchdown and a pick-six in the same game since 1967. And it was the first time in NFL history that a team had a kickoff return of at least 105 yards for a touchdown and an interception return of at least 75 yards for a touchdown in the same game.

“For us to have a blocked punt, (be) backed up on the 1-yard line and just get three, that was a huge, huge stop for us,” Rodgers said. “And then what happened? Kei runs it back for a touchdown. It’s 7-3, then we have a pick-six, next thing you know it’s 14-3, we’ve done absolutely nothing on offense and we’re up by two scores.

“A little different feeling, for sure,” Rodgers continued with a laugh. “Really haven’t had that over the years.”

Here are the grades from this week’s Packers report card.