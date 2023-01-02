Watch: Highlights of Packers’ Victory Over Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers blasted the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 on Sunday, with all three phases contributing touchdowns.

“You talk about four turnovers and getting 28 points off of that, that’s just going to give you a great chance to win the game,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “That was a physical game. Our guys showed up ready to play. I know Jaire chirped a little bit, but he backed it up.

“That offense they have is dynamic. I think they’ve got a lot of great playmaker – obviously Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins – but I thought our defense, I thought we won the battle up front, which we knew was going to be one of the keys to winning the game. And I thought offensively, just our physicality up front showed, as well. It wasn’t just our offensive line. I thought our tight ends, our receivers, they all contributed, they were all blocking really, really well and our backs were running hard, and that was obviously a key to us being successful tonight.”

The game flipped for good in the first 5 minutes. The Vikings blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt and took over at the 1 but couldn’t pound the ball into the end zone. After settling for a field goal, Keisean Nixon took the ensuing kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

Five minutes later, Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown made it 14-3.

“I think a lot of credit goes to the staff on both sides and, obviously, on the (special) teams for making sure we stayed in the moment and had our guys ready,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

“It comes down to players. Players win games. And guys went out and played really well. For us to have a blocked punt, (be) backed up on the 1-yard line and just get 3, that was a huge, huge stop for us. And then what happened? Kei runs it back for a touchdown, it’s 7-3, then we have a pick-six, next thing, you know, it’s 14-3, we’ve done absolutely nothing on offense and we’re up by two scores. A little different feeling, for sure.”

