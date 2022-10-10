Initial Reactions: Panthers Falling on Hard Times

The Panthers came into today's game against a formidable 49ers squad sitting at 1-3, and in desperate need of an upset win. After 60 minutes of football though, the Panthers again left Bank of America Stadium dropping the game.

Carolina now drops to 1-27 under coach Rhule when allowing 17+ points, a threshold that was met in the first half where the 49ers took a 17-3 lead in the half. For reference, only three teams (Chicago, Denver, & Indianapolis) are averaging less than 17 points per game on the season. The formula used in Carolina over the last few years is not working, no matter how many times the broadcasters mention how coaches around the league believe this Panthers squad is more talented than they've shown so far.

Sure, the team has been in position to flip some of these four losses into wins. This could imply that there is more in the tank than we've seen, which there does in fact seem to be. The issue is how often this has been pointed to. Coach Rhule and his staffs, this season or prior, have been unable to make the most of a team that has others believing there should be more results in the wins, and that trend is now spanning its 3rd season.

Honing in on Sunday's contest, the Panthers were out-executed in every facet of the game. The defense was dropping clear interception opportunities, missing seemingly every pivotal open-field tackle, and generally just unable to stymie a 49ers offense that was more than happy to spread the ball around and take what it was given. Seven different 49ers recorded a play of at least 16 yards during the game, including players like fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Tevin Coleman, who was called up from the practice squad for this game because of injuries. The Panthers offense on the other hand had only two players with plays of the same type prior to garbage time. The defense didn't even have much of a chance to capitalize on the 3rd-string tackle starting on Garoppolo's blindside because of how many different ways the Niners were able to move the ball quickly and favorably.

Not only were the big plays missing for the Panthers offense, but the chains seemed to be much further than 10 yards away consistently as well. Ben McAdoo's offense converted just 3-15 (20%) of 3rd down opportunities, and recorded only 13 first downs on the day (compared to 22 for San Francisco). Christian McCaffrey recorded only 3.85 yards per carry despite both of the 49ers starting interior defensive lineman out with injury. Baker Mayfield averaged only 5.97 yards per passing attempt despite nearly the entirety on the second half functioning as garbage time where counting stats should be much easier to compile. Baker Mayfield and the offensive line concede 6 sacks, again despite the injuries to San Francisco

There are some positives to take away from the game. Damien Wilson was able to provide a couple big plays for the defense sans Frankie Luvu. Shi Smith and Terrace Marshall Jr., two players the Panthers desperately need to break out, both recorded catches. Perhaps most importantly though, David Tepper got a front row seat to 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans-a prime head coaching candidate during the next hiring cycle- continuing to look like an absolute stud with his scheme.

Now the 49ers were clearly the better team coming into the game, with sites set on the Lombardi trophy. The Panthers’ inability to function competently even after the gas was taken off the pedal is troubling though. If you can't make the score look respectable when you have the chance, how can you expect better when the opposition is giving things their full effort?

The Panthers now find themselves 1-4, and things aren't getting any easier. The team has already played a schedule front-loaded with four home games, meaning that the team will have to look to salvage the season playing majorly road games for the rest of the season. The defending champion Rams and the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers are also the next two teams on the docket, both of which have come out of the gates on the slower side and will be looking to tune things up against a vulnerable squad like the Panthers.

Cover your eyes Panthers fans. Things are going to get a lot worse before they get any better.

