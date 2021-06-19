Sports Illustrated home
53-Man Roster Projection: QB PJ Walker Player Profile

A brief look at Carolina Panthers QB PJ Walker.
QB PJ Walker

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 210 lbs

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 32/56 (57.1%) 368 yards, 1 TDs, 5 INTs.

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

I feel harsh in saying this but I feel like on just about any other NFL roster, Walker would be the 3rd option at quarterback. However, the Panthers don't have much behind Sam Darnold and Walker has already gained the trust and confidence of the coaching staff after winning his only start a year ago against the Detroit Lions.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

If he wins the backup job, he will obviously make the roster. Should he lose out on the job to Will Grier, it will be a toss-up. Do the Panthers keep three quarterbacks on the active roster? I doubt they do so. Walker will need to cement himself as the backup to guarantee himself a spot.

