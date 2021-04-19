80 Prospects in 80 Days: Auburn LB K.J. Britt

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 71: LB K.J. Britt

College: Auburn

Height: 6'0" Weight: 243 lbs

Draft range: 6th-7th

Analysis: Britt had a tremendous junior season in 2019 where he totaled 68 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His stock was on the rise until he suffered some torn ligaments in his thumb early on in the season this past fall which allowed him to only appear in two games. However, in those two games, Britt racked up 23 tackles and one sack and would have been well on pace for a career-high in tackles.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The man in the middle of all the action for Auburn, Britt was a calming force of consistency for a staunch Tigers defense over the last two seasons. Britt is your throwback MIKE linebacker who is extremely physical while getting downhill in a hurry. Combine that with outstanding instincts and he is a fantastic two-down thumper who always seems to be in the correct spot working inside. Britt is a well-put-together defender who is well proportioned throughout the lower body and torso, packing a punch as a tackler. He had some vicious hurts working downhill, delivering some tremendous shots. Britt has been a productive player, consistently affecting the game every Saturday. Athletically, Britt is a limited mover who may struggle to acclimate appropriately to defending NFL speed. He has shown almost no impact in pass coverage, which begs the question of what type of impact he can have on an every-down basis. With a shorter frame, Britt has a limited tackling radius to make many plays outside of his frame. There are clear limitations to Britt’s projections at the next level. However, with his combination of physicality, instincts and consistency, he has enough intangibles to affect the game on early downs in the right situation.

