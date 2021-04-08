KJ Britt - Inside Linebacker Auburn Tigers Scouting Report

KJ BRITT | Auburn | IB | #33 | Sr | 6001 | 239 | Oxford, AL | Oxford HS

Overview:

The man in the middle of all the action for Auburn, Britt was a calming force of consistency for a staunch Tigers defense over the last two seasons. Britt is your throwback MIKE linebacker who is extremely physical, while getting downhill in a hurry. Combine that with outstanding instincts and he is a fantastic two-down thumper who always seems to be in the correct spot working inside. Britt is a well put together defender who is well proportioned throughout the lower body and torso, packing a punch as a tackler. He had some vicious hurts working downhill, delivering some tremendous shots. Britt has been a productive player, consistently affecting the game every Saturday. Athletically, Britt is a limited mover who may struggle to acclimate appropriate to defending NFL speed. He has shown almost no impact in pass coverage, which begs the question of what type of impact he can have on an every-down basis. With a shorter frame, Britt has a limited tackling radius to make many plays outside of his frame. There are clear limitations to Britt’s projections at the next level. However, with his combination of physicality, instincts and consistency, he has enough intangibles to affect the game on early downs in the right situation.

Background:

A four-year letter winner for Auburn, playing in 42 games, Britt was selected as first-team All-SEC during the 2019 season. Only played in two games as a senior. Played for head coach Ryan Herring at Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama. Considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

