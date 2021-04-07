80 Prospects in 80 Days: Georgia TE Tre' McKitty

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 60: TE Tre' McKitty

College: Georgia

Height: 6'4" Weight: 245 lbs

Draft range: 5th round

Analysis: I love the athleticism that McKitty has and the smoothness of his route running. He's got decent hands that still have room to grow but the potential for him to be a TE1 down the line is there. He only caught six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in his lone season at Georgia but I wouldn't look too deep into that. To be quite honest, he reminds me a lot of Panthers TE Ian Thomas.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Seriously underutilized both at Florida State and Georgia, tight end Tre’ McKitty is a lot more talented than the box score would indicate. Used similarly at Florida State before he transferred, McKitty aligned regularly as an H back for the Bulldogs offense. McKitty is an extremely smooth operator who can be a tough cover for less athletic second-level defenders working vertically. He is extremely flexible as a route runner, creating easy separation for a player his size. McKitty has also shown flashes winning through contact, showing a nice combination of body control and concentration. Boasting a well-proportioned frame with room to grow, McKitty is a positional blocker who offers solid angles in the run game to get his hips aligned consistently. McKitty isn’t a player who has been used a ton inline. There is a lack of lower body power to hold up consistently at the point of attack. He has been underutilized throughout the entirety of his college career, only settling on flashes of potential. Consistency has been an issue for McKitty, especially not receiving the opportunity to work through some rough areas. McKitty is a candidate to assume that his best football is firmly in front of him. With his combination of size, athleticism, and upside, there is clear developmental potential for McKitty to carry value as a pass receiving option among an NFL passing attack.

