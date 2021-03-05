80 Prospects in 80 Days: Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 26: DE Ronnie Perkins

College: Oklahoma

Height: 6'3" Weight: 247 lbs

Draft range: Late 1st round, early 2nd round

Analysis: Ronnie Perkins is the true definition of a disrupter. Over his three-year career in Norman, Perkins totaled 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks but was involved in many more plays than what the stats show. Big 12 teams really struggled to keep Perkins from getting in the backfield and even when he didn't register a sack or TFL, he played a big part in blowing things up.

He seems like he would fit best in a 3-4 defense as a standup edge rusher but he could also lineup as an outside backer and play in coverage. His game reminds me a lot of Bud Dupree of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert analysis from Lorenz Leinweber of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Slightly undersized to play defensive end at 6’3, 247 lbs, Perkins plays with exciting physicality and effort. In the run game, he is very stout, absorbing contact and taking on blocks with low pads. He collapses aggressively on inside runs and sets the edge strongly, disengaging with his hands on wide runs often forcing holding calls as blockers are unable to control him. When arriving at extension he has impressive pop in his hands, landing them and impacting blockers upon first contact as he redirects them and forces favorable angles for himself. Flashing two gapping ability, Perkins uses his length to stack and control before deploying a swim move to either shoulder, disengaging from blocks rapidly. His effort allows him to be around the ball on a consistent basis which is rare to see in a defensive end.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.