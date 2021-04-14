80 Prospects in 80 Days: TCU LB Garret Wallow

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 66: LB Garret Wallow

College: TCU

Height: 6'1" Weight: 230 lbs

Draft range: 6th

Analysis: Over the course of the last three seasons, Garret Wallow has been one of the most consistent linebackers in the Big 12 racking up 287 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He's a bit undersized but plays bigger than his size would indicate and has the athleticism to make up for it. I'm not entirely sure where exactly he will fit in at the next level but he has the ability to play all three linebacker spots and can play in multiple schemes.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Wallow has been able to retain his athletic profile while he has added a substantial amount of weight to his frame. Moving sideline-to-sideline, he has shown the ability to make plays all over the field. For a slightly undersized off-ball linebacker, he does a more than commendable job at the point of attack. He makes strong informal contact, showing urgent hand fighting to get off blocks. Wallow is able to sort through trash effectively while locating ball-carriers. In pass coverage, he has a clear understanding of spacing with some urgent and smooth drops. While he’s developing physically, Wallow still has a way to go to consistently win at the point of attack. He played at around 215 pounds in 2019 but was over 230 as a senior. Wallow did appear a tick slower in 2020, begging the question of what the ideal playing weight may be. Even so, Wallow is a talented linebacker who has a nose for the football and impact potential on three downs at the next level.

