80 Prospects in 80 Days: UCF CB Tay Gowan

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 79: CB Tay Gowan

College: UCF

Height: 6'2" Weight: 185 lbs

Draft range: 7th

Analysis: Gowan only played one season at Central Florida after transferring in from Miami (OH). He elected to opt-out of the 2021 season which may have hurt his draft stock just a tad. He recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 but the limited amount of game tape will make him a late day three pick.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Playing alongside several future NFL defensive backs, Gowan is a long athletic player on the back end who has the ability to play a variety of coverages in the secondary. Beginning his career on the junior-college level, Gowan made a huge impact in his first and only season with the Knights. Gowan is a long athlete who specializes in zone coverage. He has good eyes, displaying nice overall spatial awareness to make plays on the football. There are natural ball skills to make plays at the highest point with high regularity. Gowan is a flexible mover who can easily redirect in space. From a physical perspective, Gowan is a long way away from contributing. He boasts a slender frame that will struggle to match with physicality on the next level. There is a major need for him to add a substantial amount of weight in a hurry. Right now, he is a liability in the run game and matching up against more physical wide receivers. There is some talent to work with, but with his combination of length, instincts and ball skills, Gowan offers value in a zone-heavy defensive scheme.

