80 Prospects in 80 Days: Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 74: WR Sage Surratt

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6'3" Weight: 220 lbs

Draft range: 6th-7th

Analysis: Surratt had a terrific sophomore season in 2019 by hauling in 66 receptions for 1,001 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season so there could be some concerns about how well he will play in his return to the game. With just one ultra-productive year under his belt, there's not enough on tape to say he's going to do what he did in 2019 in the NFL. Inconsistency was a big problem during his time at Wake Forest and will be something he has to clean up to be relied on at the next level.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Sage Surratt was tearing up the ACC before an injury prematurely ended his redshirt sophomore campaign. Surratt proved countless times that he attacks the ball at the highest point with his enormous catch radius. He has no problem posting up defenders to can leverage and make tough catches look easy. While Surratt doesn’t possess game breaking speed, he gets open with smooth route running and great short area quickness. He also has a natural feel for getting open in zone coverage and can get open while the quarterback breaks the pocket and is scrambling. Surratt is a hot and cold receiver, as many times he shows up for a quarter and disappears. Opting out of the 2020 season robbed evaluators the chance to see what type of consistency he could reach. There is clearly a role for Surratt at the next level but his lack of baseline athleticism throws him into a secondary role. He will have to make a living as a possession receiver who is able to consistently win matchups in the air with his length, body control and strong pair of mitts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.