90 Prospects in 90 Days: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 12: QB Matt Corral

College: Ole Miss

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205

Draft range: Top 15

Analysis: The thing that concerns me most about Corral is the fact that he is coming from the Lane Kiffin system which has a lot of underneath throws, quick reads, and not much in terms of downfield progressions. Then again, getting the ball out quick may work behind the Panthers current offensive line. Wouldn't hate the pick but not at six.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Matt Corral exudes competitive toughness as he stands tall in the pocket, is clutch on 3rd and 4th downs, plus is a fearless and physical runner. He can excel in a multitude of schemes, showing proficiency in the RPO+screen game, play-action vertical concepts, bootlegs and standard timing-based dropbacks. He has great but not elite arm strength and has tremendous pocket maneuverability while keeping his eyes downfield. Corral could have success early on if there is talent on his offense but would benefit most from sitting behind a veteran until he gets comfortable with the offense. Over time, he can be a franchise quarterback and Pro Bowl talent.

